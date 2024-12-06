A MAGA supporter has claimed that having sex with his wife without getting her pregnant is “gay sex,” prompting the internet to question the sanity of Trump supporters.

On Tuesday (3 December), right-wing influencers Isabella and Josiah Moody joined Luke Beasley on his YouTube show The Grudge.

A clip from their conversation, posted to X, has gone viral with more than five million views due to Josiah’s outrageous comments about having sex solely for the purpose of reproduction.

“The best part about having sex is reproduction. Seriously. I don’t value sex because of an orgasm, I value sex because I know that I am going to reproduce and have another baby,” he said, proudly sporting a MAGA hat.

One commenter remarked, “It’s like wearing that hat turns your brain to mush.”

Beasley interjected: “Maybe the orgasms aren’t good enough. Kidding. Sorry.”

Josiah then bragged about his wife stopping birth control following their marriage so that they could reproduce. He then made the bizarre claim that sex without pregnancy is gay sex.

“As soon as we’re together, it’s like no birth control, no nothing, because I’m not going to have gay sex.

“Gay sex is more than just another man and a man, it’s just the idea of looking at sex as such a materialistic thing and just like, ‘Oh well, we just have an orgasm, and that’s fun or whatever.’” He went on to say sex is “about having children.”

Beasley asked how that related to people who are infertile, to which he responded: “I am pro people committing to celibacy for the rest of their life.”

‘MAGA are the dumbest people on the planet’

“No gay sex with women, guys,” Beasley jested, but Josiah’s missed the joke and replied, “Very true, I agree.”

Reactions poured in under the clip, with one user joking that he’s “100 per cent gay” if he doesn’t enjoy sex with his wife.

Another wrote, “Wow, that poor girl. She’s in a relationship with a gay man.”

“There are women who willingly continue the bloodline if these donuts. Jesus Christ,” another dismayed user commented.

A fourth added: “MAGA are the dumbest people on the planet.”

Others feared for the future with Trump’s administration incoming.

I was telling my friend the other day that I kinda feel like I’m legitimately going insane because I’m watching the world become dumber and dumber and there’s nothing to do about it and no way to combat it and it makes me feel like my sanity is slipping. https://t.co/Nt1rIX8z7W — Tyler (@tyler_cov) December 4, 2024

In October, an Australian Trump supporter complained after he was allegedly asked to leave an LGBTQ+ bar in Brisbane for wearing a MAGA hat.

He was wearing a pro-Trump baseball cap with the text “Trump 2024” and three gold stars, ahead of the then-upcoming 5 November election. He claims that he was asked to leave the pub by a female staff member.

She reportedly told him, “We’re a gay bar, you can’t wear that here. We don’t want you here. There are people here who feel like they’re not safe.”