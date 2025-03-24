Popular California LGBTQ+ club bans all MAGA clothing following viral clip

An LGBTQ+ club in California is banning all “MAGA-related attire” in the wake of a viral incident at another queer bar, which saw a customer ejected for wearing a red cap that signifies support for President Trump.

Explaining the new policy on Instagram, TJ Bruce, who owns Badlands, in Sacramento, wrote: “We initially decided to ban all political attire to avoid further issues. However, after careful consideration, we’ve realised that a blanket ban is not the right approach.

“Moving forward, MAGA-related attire will not be allowed in the venue. This decision is not about banning political beliefs, it is about ensuring that Badlands remains a space where our community feels comfortable and supported.”

The wearing of the Make America Great Again hat had caused “discomfort among some patrons”.

The customer, Steven Bourasa, told local news station KCRA-TV that he had a “pleasant time” at Badlands, and would continue to visit the club without his cap.

The club’s decision was supported online, with one person writing: “MAGA gear in an LGBTQ+ bar? That’s like wearing a fur coat to a PETA [People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals] meeting.”

However, Log Cabin Republicans, a right-wing LGBTQ+ group, described it as a “disappointing move that prioritises division over the fundamental American principle of free speech”.

Badlands’ decision comes in the wake of a Trump supporter claiming she was victim of discrimination after being kicked out of an LGBTQ+ club in Indianapolis for wearing a MAGA hat. A spokesperson for the club later allegedly she had been told to leave because she “intentionally misgendered and harassed” an employee, as well as “verbally assaulting patrons and staff”.

Since Trump returned to the White House, he has signed a number of anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders, with one declaring there are “only two sexes”, another set to ban transgender men and women from serving in the military, and a third aiming to restrict gender-affirming healthcare for trans youngsters under the age 19.

