Gay country star Orville Peck is finally going to show everyone his face

Gay country singer Orville Peck will be playing the Emcee in a Broadway revival of Cabaret – and he’ll be doing so without his iconic mask, meaning his face will finally be on display.

Orville Peck released his debut album Pony in 2019 but has always covered his face with a fringed Lone Ranger mask, never performing or posing for photos without covering his face.

But, now, Peck has promised that he would be finally unmasking his face for his role in Cabaret.

In a recent New York Times profile, Peck said: “The mask is part of my expression personally as an artist and a very big personal part of me.”

“But I’m here to play this role and to bring respect and integrity and hopefully a good performance to it. It’s not about me. I’m not trying to make it the Orville Peck show.”

Previously, Peck said that playing the Emcee was a “dream role” since he was a teeanger.

“The nature of the character allows for complete freedom of individual expression. It can be portrayed through such a vast range of emotions, perspectives and performance styles. That kind of freedom is every actor’s dream.”

He said that he “grew up in the theatre” and worked as an actor and dancer for many years before pivoting to music so it is “very full circle” for him to be “making a return” the stage.

In fact, Peck trained in the UK at the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and previously appeared in an Olivier Award Nominated on the West End.

You may like to watch

Orville Peck also made headlines recently after he collaborated with popular children’s characters The Wiggles for new smash hit “Friends of Dorothy”.

The song, released 7 March, is an homage to the group’s friend and Wiggles character Dorothy the Dinosaur – but is also a nod to their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

When will people be able to see Orville Peck in Cabaret?

Peck will be joining Cabaret on March 31, when the run of the show begins, with Broadway star and Hadestown alum Eva Noblezada – who recently got engaged to her former co-star Reeve Carney – playing Sally Bowles.

They will be taking over from Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho.

Orville Peck and Eva Noblezada will be at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway until Sunday, July 20.

There is not yet any news on who will be playing the roles after July 20.

How can you get tickets?

Tickets for Cabaret are available from TodayTix, TicketMaster, and the official Cabaret website.