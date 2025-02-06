Gay country star Orville Peck has lost his signature mask in a first look at rehearsals for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

The singer, who has worked with the likes of Trixie Mattel, Kylie Minogue, Elton John and Willie Nelson, is taking on the role of the emcee in the Broadway production of the classic musical.

And on Tuesday (4 February), the “Midnight Ride” hitmaker gave fans a first look at the production of the New York musical – and it appears that Peck has lost his mask for the role.

“Lots happening,” he captioned his Instagram upload alongside an upside-down smiling emoji. One image saw the star posing for a mirror selfie, mask still attached, while another saw the star seated while he appeared to be without a mask.

It is still not clear whether the masked queer cowboy will reveal his identity on-stage for the role, or not.

“The emcee has been my dream role since I was a teenager,” Peck previously said in a statement. “The nature of the character allows for complete freedom of individual expression. It can be portrayed through such a vast range of emotions, perspectives and performance styles. That kind of freedom is every actor’s dream.

“I truly cannot believe I’m getting to make my Broadway debut in one of my favourite shows and in probably my favourite role in all of musical theatre.

“I grew up in the theatre. I was a working actor and a dancer for many years before I started making music. I did the hustle, and the struggle, for a long time, trying to make things happen for myself. But it taught me so much of who I am as a performer and a person, so it feels very full circle to be making a return at this point in my career.”

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club will run at the August Wilson Theatre in New York, and Peck’s first performance is scheduled for 21 March.