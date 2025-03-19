Kanye West has aimed a homophobic slur at Drake and targeted Beyoncé and Jay Z’s kids in his latest concerning social media outburst.

The contentious rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, took to X/Twitter where he has more than 33 million followers.

In his signature all-capitals style, and using the slur, he wrote about Drake: I don’t personally have an issue with Kendrick (I probably will now) but he was a pawn to take down f**** (aka Drake) because their record labels don’t want big artist because the smaller artist are easier to control and replace.

(L-R) Kanye West, Kenny Burns and Drake pose together in 2015. (Prince Williams/WireImage)

“These are the last times I get to diss Drake before the Kim pop out ’cause then it look like I’m hating or care and Twitter stopping me using the f-word.”

As reported by James Page for PinkNews: “The word fag has a very dark and oppressive history.” At a time when gay people were “imprisoned, sanctioned and even killed for their sexuality,” it “would have been the most common term spat at them”.

West later hit out at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children, Blue Ivy, 13, and seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, whom he referred to as “r****ded.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also targets. (Getty)

“Having r****ded children is a choice,” West went on to say. “If Twitter take down my sh*t, then so be it but I need you y’all to no [sic] Jay-Z or nobody have no power over me.”

In a dig at his own parental situation with Kim Kardashian, he tweeted: “At least Jay-Z and Beyoncé get to raise their r****ded a*s kids.”

Leading disability organisation Special Olympics describe the offensive term used by Kanye West as the “R-slur”, explaining: “The R-word is a form of hate speech… Those who use the R-word often do so with little regard for the pain it causes people with intellectual disabilities—and the exclusion it perpetuates in our society.

West has become infamous for posting offensive and hate-filled tweets. In February, he went on another rant on X, publishing a series of antisemitic posts in which he branded himself a “Nazi [who] loves Hitler”.

