Kanye West has gone on a shocking, all-caps rant on X, publishing a series of antisemitic posts in which he brands himself a “Nazi” who “loves Hitler” as well as asserting control over his wife, Bianca Censori.

The contentious rapper – who caused controversy at the Grammys last week alongside Censori when she appeared completely nude on the red carpet – has previously been criticised for his lengthy rants targeting the Jewish community.

In his latest diatribe, West, 47 – who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 – wrote on Elon Musk’s platform X, formerly Twitter: “I LOVE HITLER. NOW WHAT B***ES.”

He followed up the post with: “LETS SEE IF YALL GIVE THAT MONEY BACK” and “IM A NAZI”.

Kanye West (L) and Bianca Censori (R). (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In subsequent posts, West said he is going to “normalize talking about Hitler” and abhorrently described the German Nazi leader – who oversaw the murder of six million Jews and other minority groups – as “sooooo fresh”.

In a different post, West took aim at tech billionaire turned “First Buddy” Musk who on the day of US president Donald Trump’s inauguration was roundly criticised for performing a gesture which many likened to a ‘Nazi salute’.

“ELON STOLE MY NAZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE,” West wrote.

In further posts, West claimed he does not “trust” members of the Jewish community who he does business with, writing: “SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWISH AND I DON’T TRUST ANY OF THEM.”

(Getty)

Alongside his litany of disgusting antisemitic posts, West also address the controversy around his and his wife’s appearance at the Grammy’s, writing in an expletive-filled paragraph that he has “dominion” over her.

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN’T NO WOKE A** FEMINIST S***. SHE’S WITH A BILLIONAIRE, WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB*** BROKE B*****. PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING. SHE DOESN’T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.”

He continued: “YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWNS I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F**K WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR

Later, in a further post, West said anyone who called Censori’s Grammy’s look a “stunt” is “dumb and laaaame”.

“She been dressing naked for 2 years,” he wrote. “Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single bitch on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression. There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen.”

West’s recent antisemitic tirade is the latest in a long history of vile comments he has made about Jewish people.

The Anti-Defamation League, a leading hate organisation which was founded in 1913 to stop the defamation of Jewish people, has an entire section of its website dedicated to West’s statements.