‘What do you do when the rules aren’t made for you in mind?’

‘You break them.’

From the very first page, Rebel’s Guide to Pride grips you with its energy; blending rebellion, self-discovery and community in a way that feels extremely timely. Written with wit and a beating heart, this YA novel by Matthew Hubbard isn’t just a coming-of-age story but a battle cry for those who refuse to be silenced.

Zeke Chapman is the ultimate bad boy. Or at least he’s trying to be. Newly out and constantly at odds with his overbearing father, Zeke is still trying to figure out what being queer means to him. Does he have to be as loud and proud as his friends? Can he still be the rebel he’s always seen himself as? Can he do both?

When his town’s mayor cancels all LGBTQ+ celebrations, Zeke channels his anger into action, launching underground ‘Pride Speakeasies’ that quickly become the heart of the community’s resistance.

The real soul of this story lies in friendship.

One of the novel’s greatest strengths is that romance isn’t the central focus. Yes, there are certainly romantic elements, particularly involving Zeke’s rival-turned-something-else ex, Cohen, but the real soul of this story lies in friendship.

The dynamic between Zeke and his best friend, Sawyer, as well as the larger community, gives the novel an emotional depth that resonates beyond typical YA tropes. Friendship plays a huge role in shaping Zeke’s journey, making it a story that highlights the importance of support systems and chosen family.

It’s a book that reads like your favourite teen movie. Fast-paced and full of unforgettable moments, you’ll be soundtracking the book as you read. This cinematic energy immerses you completely in Zeke’s journey.

It’s a book that demands to be read, shared and celebrated.

Zeke’s battle for self-acceptance is refreshingly imperfect. The narrative doesn’t shy away from his doubts, mistakes, and complicated relationship with his queerness. The ‘bad gay’ arc, his struggle to balance his identity with societal expectations, is deeply relatable. Zeke feels achingly reel.

You may like to watch

By the time the novel reaches its high-energy, satisfying conclusion, you’ll feel as though you’ve marched alongside Zeke, laughed with his friends and danced at his secret parties. The ending delivers a sense of closure while reinforcing the novel’s message of resilience. It’s a book that demands to be read, shared and celebrated.

Rebel’s Guide to Pride serves as a powerful learning experience, not just for young queer readers, but parents and allies. It doesn’t just celebrate pride but interrogates it, looking at what it means to different people and why. At its core, Rebel’s is an act of defiance.

Rebel’s Guide to Pride releases on the 6th May 2025.