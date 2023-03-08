23 brilliant sapphic books that will be taking over your reading list this year

It’s never been a more exciting time for sapphic stories, and International Women’s Day marks the perfect opportunity to look ahead to the big releases this year.

From highly-anticipated releases in the world of LGBTQ+ publishing to exciting debuts from up-and-coming TikTok sensations, there’s something for every sapphic out there to sink their teeth into this year.

So, whether you are want to dive back into Juno Dawson’s badass witch coven, Adiba Jaigridar’s next feel-good romance or explore questions of identity with Moira Fowley’s Eyes Gut Throat Bones, here are 23 of our most anticipated sapphic books to add to your reading list right now.

Rosewater by Liv Little

Rosewater, the powerful debut novel from gal-dem founder Liv Little, centres a gorgeous queer love story told through the lens of Black South London poet, Elsie. After she loses her home, she turns to her best friend Juliet for support, and comes to discover who she is and who she loves.

Rosewater by Liv Little (Dialogue Books, 20 April) is available to pre-order now.

Gwen and Art Are Not in Love by Lex Croucher

Following her two adult period novels, Reputation and Infamous, Croucher now releases her first YA romance – an Arthurian legend retelling with a huge queer twist.

Gwen and Art Are Not in Love by Lex Croucher (Bloomsbury, 11 May) is available to pre-order now.

Lákíríboto by Ayodele Olofintuade

In one of the most exciting sapphic debuts of the year, non-binary Nigerian author Olofintuade pens a suspenseful revenge thriller set in Lagos. When Moremi and Kudirat are brought together by a tragic twist of fate, they join forces with two other women to fight back against the patriarchy.

Lákíríboto by Ayodele Olofintuade (Ciper Press, published in May) is available to pre-order now.

The Shadow Cabinet by Juno Dawson

In the second instalment of Juno Dawson’s bestselling fantasy series, the fallout of the epic finale comes home to roost. As Ciara gets ready to ascend to High Priestess, the government begins to act shady.

The Shadow Cabinet (HMRC) by Juno Dawson (HarperCollins, 8 June) is available to pre-order now.

Margo Zimmerman Gets The Girl by Brianna R Shrum and Sara Waxelbaum

When all-round high achiever Margo realises she is gay, she enlists the help of out and proud Abby to help her navigate her identity and first love in this sweet YA romcom.

Margo Zimmerman Gets The Girl by Brianna R Shrum and Sara Waxelbaum (HarperCollins, 8 June) is available to pre-order now.

The Dos and Donuts of Love by Adiba Jaigirdar

Continuing her track record of creating much-loved YA sapphic stories, Jaigirdar is back with another joyful queer romp. When Shireen enters a baking competition, she bumps into her ex, Chris, and bonds with fellow contestant, Niamh. Before long, things start to heat up both in and out of the kitchen.

The Dos and Donuts of Love by Adiba Jaigirdar (Feiwel & Friends, 6 June) is available to pre-order now.

Blue Hunger by Viola Di Grado (translation by Jamie Richards)

Italian literary icon Viola Di Grado offers an electrifying story of queer love, obsession, loneliness and grief in Shanghai. When Xu meets solitary young woman, Ruben, they soon engage in an erotic ritual that lays bare both of their pasts.

Blue Hunger by Viola Di Grado (Scribe, 9 March) is available to pre-order now.

Eyes Guts Throat Bones by Moira Fowley

This collection of short horror stories unpicks our darkest impulses and deepest fears in a lyrical and poignant exploration of queer identity.

Eyes Guts Throat Bones by Moira Fowley (Orion, 13 April) is available to pre-order now.

The Marble Queen by Anna Kopp and Gabrielle Kari

Fantasy lovers will definitely want to pick up a copy of The Marble Queen, a sapphic YA graphic novel that follows Princess Amelia who accepts a marriage proposal from a mysterious country – only to find out later that she’s not betrothed to the prince, but his sister Queen Salira.

The Marble Queen by Anna Kopp and Gabrielle Kari (Dark Horse Books, 14 September) is available to pre-order now.

Sunburn by Chloe Michelle Howarth

Set in the Irish village of Crossmore in the early 1990s, Sunburn tell the story of Lucy, a girl feeling perpetually out of place. When she falls in love with her school friend Susannah during a long hot summer, she starts leading a double life.

Sunburn by Chloe Michelle Howarth (Verve Books, 22 June) is available to pre-order now.

Forget Me Not by Alyson Derrick

Stevie and Nora have a plan to leave their small town behind and proudly proclaim their love in California after graduation. But everything changes when Stevie forgets the past two years of her life, and everything she built with Nora.

Forget Me Not by Alyson Derrick (Simon & Schuster, 4 April) is available to pre-order now.

This Delicious Death by Kayla Cottingham

In this queer cannibalistic horror, four friends who have an unusual taste for human flesh attend a music festival, where they uncover a villainous plot to expose them and all their kind. As festival guests start disappearing, they discover that someone that is deliberately drugging them and making them feral, setting them on an urgent mission to stop the bloodshed.

This Delicious Death by Kayla Cottingham (Sourcebooks Fire, 25 April) is available to pre-order now.

All-Night Pharmacy by Ruth Madievsky

On the night of her high school graduation, a young woman follows her older sister Debbie into a Los Angeles bar, where they share one last drug-filled night before Debbie disappears. As life goes on, the unnamed narrator meets Sasha, a Jewish refugee who becomes a spiritual guide in a journey of mysticism, sex and power.

All-Night Pharmacy by Ruth Madievsky (Catapult, 11 July), is available to pre-order now.

Neon Roses by Rachel Dawson

In a valley in South Wales in 1984, Eluned Hughes is stuck in a dead end relationship with boyfriend Lloyd and disillusioned with her mundane existence. That is until fundraising group Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners arrive from London, along with June, a lesbian who is about to change her life.

Neon Roses by Rachel Dawson (John Murray Press, 25 May), is available to pre-order now.

Old Enough by Haley Jakobson

In the second semester of her sophomore year, Savannah “Sav” has finally come out as bisexual and is finding queer community. But when she’s invited to her childhood best friend’s Izzie’s wedding, she must reckon with a traumatic event involving Izzie’s older brother that occurred when she was sixteen.

Old Enough by Haley Jakobson (Dutton, 22 June) is available to to pre-order now.

That Summer Feeling by Bridget Morrissey

When Garland Moore is served divorce papers over Valentine’s Day dinner, she’s convinced that she’ll never love again. That is until she decides to attend a summer camp for adults and meets vibrant former park ranger Stevie, who sweeps her into a whole new world.

That Summer Feeling by Bridget Morrissey (Penguin, 30 May) is available to pre-order now.

The Immeasurable Depth of You by Maria Ingrande Mora

This queer supernatural coming-of-age story follows 15-year-old Brynn, whose intrusive thoughts and anxiety around death leave her feeling helpless. When she’s sent to her father’s houseboat in the Florida mangroves, she develops a crush on Skylar, a fearless girl who she resolves to free from the dark waters of the bayou.

The Immeasurable Depth of You by Maria Ingrande Mora is available to buy now.

If Tomorrow Doesn’t Come by Jen St Jude

Fans of They Both Die At The End will, love this YA dystopian novel. When Avery finds out there are only nine days before an asteroid hits earth she will stop at nothing to save the girl she loves.

If Tomorrow Doesn’t Come by Jen St Jude (Bloomsbury, 11 May) is available to pre-order now.

Dykette by Jenny Fran Davis

This absurd erotic dark comedy follows Sasha, a young woman who embarks on a ten-day getaway with her partner Jesse and two other queer couples, only to become caught in a complex web of infatuation and jealousy as they all begin to betray one another.

Dykette by Jenny Fran Davis (Henry Holt and Company), 23 June), is available to pre-order now.

Love at First Set by Jennifer Dugan

The stellar debut from YA author Jennifer Dugan, this sapphic romcom follows gym lover Lizzie, who accidentally ruins her bosses’ daughter’s wedding, then even more accidentally falls for the runaway bride.

Love at First Set by Jennifer Dugan (HarperCollins, 25 May), is available to pre-order now.

Your Love is Not Good by Johanna Hedva

When a queer Korean American painter spots Hanne at a party in LA, she’s immediately draw to her. Through art she grows closer to the object of her obsession, beginning a series of paintings with her new muse as model.

Your Love is Not Good by Johanna Hedva (And Other Stories, 23 May), is available to pre-order now.

Lioness by Emily Perkins

This bold new novel from Women’s Prize longlisted author Emily Perkins follows Therese, whose privileged world is shaken when her husband is accused of corruption. Enter downstairs neighbour Claire, who immediately charms Therese with her free-spirited, authentic life.

Lioness by Emily Perkins (Bloomsbury, 6 July) is available to pre-order now.

Any Other City by Hazel Jane Plante

In this fictional memoir about beloved indie rock band Static Saints, trans musician Tracy St Cyr traces her life from 1993 to 2019, exploring queer kinship, sexual pleasure and the many different forms of love.

Any Other City by Hazel Jane Plante (Arsenal Pump Press, 20 July), is available to pre-order now.