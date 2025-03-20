LGBTQ+ Republican group savagely mocked after throwing a party for ‘Normal Gays’

A group of Republicans has been mocked online for advertising a party for “normal” gay people.

Log Cabin Republicans, a right-wing LGBTQ+ group that has previously thrown its support behind first lady Melania Trump, was criticised after echoing comments made by vice-president JD Vance ahead of November’s election, when he claimed the Republican ticket was winning the “normal gay guy vote”.

In a post on Instagram, Log Cabin Republicans quoted an Outspoken article on the term “normal gay”, which read: “We’re not interested in compulsory pronouns, the endless victim narrative or the push to redefine gender itself. Instead, we care about issues that affect all Americans, regardless of sexuality.

“Vance’s comments might have shocked leftist activists but to those of us in the conservative LGBT movement, they make perfect sense.”

But people online have poked fun at the event and its organisers, with one person claiming: “Republicans are trying to invalidate your normal gay marriages too.”

Another wrote: “Nothing screams self-hating gays [more than supporting] a homophobic party. The whole reason we even have to fight for basic rights as LGBTQ is because of conservatives. The gag is the rest of the community doesn’t like y’all, and neither do the right-wingers.

“Imagine trying so desperately to be accepted by the people who don’t even want you there.”

Someone else wrote: “I want to understand. I really do. Why knowingly align yourself with the MAGA cult that at best wants you back in the closet and at worse… well… please explain.”

As if that was not enough, another person proclaimed: “No gay person should be Republican, but good luck.”

