Model and TV star Amber Rose appeared at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Wisconsin yesterday (15 July), where she accused “left-wing propaganda” of spreading “lies” about Donald Trump.

Addressing Trump and a crowd of his supporters, Rose spoke for five minutes to highlight why she was endorsing him for the presidency.

Trump become the official Republican presidential nominee at the RNC, with the former president selecting Ohio junior senator JD Vance, previously one of his critics, as his running mate.

Taking to the stand in front of a sea of Trump: Make America Great Again signs, former Dancing With The Stars contestant Rose insisted that the ex-president doesn’t care “if you’re Black, white, gay or straight”.

The mother-of-two said: “I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States.

“I’m no politician and I don’t wanna be, but I do care about the truth, and the truth is that the media has lied to us about Donald Trump. I know this because for a long time I believed those lies, so I’m here to set the record straight.”

Amber Rose says Donald Trump doesn’t care if you’re gay. His record says otherwise. (Getty)

The School Dance star and former Drag Race guest judge went on to say that she used to believe “the left left-wing propaganda” that professed that “Donald Trump was a racist”, but her father, who was in the crowd, had convinced her otherwise.

“I realised Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love. And that’s when it hit me: these are my people. This is where I belong.”

Rose was speaking just minutes after Trump ally and anti-LGBTQ+ Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene had taken to the stage to target trans people, and “illegal aliens” who had “ripped open” US borders.

Trump himself has a history of attacking LGBTQ+ people and taking steps to strip the community of its rights. If he becomes president in November, he has promised to prevent gender-affirming healthcare for minors, and will bar trans women from competing in gendered sports contests.

Similarly, his racist remarks are well documented.

Rounding off her speech, Rose insisted a Trump presidency would be “better” for US people.

“I let go of my fear of judgment, of being misunderstood, of getting attacked by the left, and I put the red hat on. I never felt more free and more love for my country than I do now,” she said.

“The left told me to hate Trump and, even worse, to hate the other side: the people who support him.

“When you cut through the lies, you realise the truth: American families were better when Donald Trump was president. We were safer, wealthier and stronger.”

Trump’s appearance at the RNC came just 48 hours after he was the target of an assassin’s bullet at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The gunman, who was shot dead by a Secret Service agent, has since been named as a registered Republican: 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.