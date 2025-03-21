Elon Musk took to social media to share transphobic misinformation on the same day his estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson spoke out in a tell-all interview.

In the exclusive with Teen Vogue, published on Thursday, 20 March, 20-year-old Wilson spoke all about her life and having Elon Musk as a father, which included her stating that she doesn’t “give a f**k” about Musk.

The self-professed “Queen of Threads” also hit out at the billionaire over the Nazi-style gesture he gave at one of Trump’s inauguration events, which she said “was insane”. Musk has repeatedly denied that that the gesture he made was a Nazi salute.

She also shared that she feels “obligated to talk about trans issues” and emphasised the importance of protecting trans youth, “especially in this increasingly hostile political landscape”.

In response, Musk took to his own platform, X, where he baselessly claimed that “hormone injections cause extreme emotional volatility,” in an apparent jab at Wilson

He wrote: “What are the statistics on trans violence? The probability of a trans person being violent appears to be vastly higher than non-trans. Hormone injections cause extreme emotional volatility. That is simply a fact.”

What are the statistics on trans violence?



The probability of a trans person being violent appears to be vastly higher than non-trans.



Hormone injections cause extreme emotional volatility. That is simply a fact. https://t.co/MSvft9fZgb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025

Musk then shared a 2023 graphic, captioned: “Wow, trans violence is EXTREMELY FAR above normal levels!!”

Despite Elon Musk’s bid to further demonise the trans community, there is no evidence that suggests hormone injections subject users to “extreme” emotional volatility.

Gender-affirming care saves lives, according to studies

Multiple studies have, however, found that gender-affirming hormone therapy saves lives.

A 2021 study found that providing gender-affirming hormone therapy to young trans people who seek it significantly reduces the risk of suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and depression. The following year, another study found that those who begin such treatment are highly unlikely to stop.

A 2023 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed that gender-affirming care improves the mental health of trans teens. Additionally, a study last year showed that only one percent of trans teens detransition after starting medical treatment, such as puberty blockers or hormone replacement therapy.”

