Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, the self-professed “Queen of Threads”, has opened up in an epic, all-encompassing interview with Teen Vogue.

In the exclusive with Teen Vogue, published on Thursday, 20 March, 20-year-old Wilson spoke all about her life and having Elon Musk as a father.

Wilson is Musk’s trans daughter with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The pair were married from 2000 to 2008 and together they share five children: twins Vivian and Griffin and triplets Kai, Damian and Saxo.

In total, the billionaire is believed to have fathered at least 14 children with several different women, including Canadian musician Grimes.

Vivian Jenna Wilson has frequently spoke out about being Musk’s estranged daughter and she previously confronted her father after he made a series of wild claims, including that she had been “killed [by the] woke mind virus”. She responded in a series of posts in which she said she looked “pretty good for a dead b***h”.

Elon Musk (left) and his trans daughter Vivian Wilson (right) are famously estranged.

In February, Wilson shared that she learned about the fact she had a new half-sibling on social media. She later claimed that Musk uses sex-selective IVF in a bid to ensure his children are male.

Wilson, who shared her love for RuPaul’s Drag Race and Chappell Roan, told Teen Vogue that she has been financially independent from Musk since she came out as trans in 2020. She publicly changed her name in 2022 with the statement: “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

The 20-year-old, who has studied French, Spanish and Japanese, as she previously dreamt of being a translator, is now considering Twitch streaming and modelling.

She said of being trans amid Donald Trump’s second term: “I don’t feel like people realize that being trans is not a choice.” Here are some key takeaways from her tell-all interview.

‘I am the Queen of Threads’

She touched on coming out, adding that her mum was “very supportive”, but her dad, the leader of president Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), “was not as supportive”.

“First of all, I had not talked to him in months — in months — so I had to get f**king parental consent to get testosterone blockers and [hormone replacement therapy],” she said.

Despite having famous parents Wilson said: “I’m famous for my lore”.

“I don’t know, I’m just writing my little Threads and my little Bluesky [posts], and sometimes I make little videos, and then they sometimes get views. I ratioed Mark Zuckerberg, though. That was the one time I felt like, I am the f**king queen!”

Speaking of her relationship tp social media, she said: “I am the Queen of Threads; that’s my branding. I have a Bluesky, but ‘Queen of Bluesky’ doesn’t have the same ring to it. I think my relationship with social media is fairly healthy. I have a TikTok account, but I actually don’t watch TikTok. I haven’t for years. The only social media that I actively use in my day-to-day are Bluesky and Threads. Or YouTube.”

‘I don’t actually know how many siblings I have’

Wilson emphasised that all of her posts are written by herself, with the target audience being no one other than her.

“If I laugh, then I’ll think, Oh, maybe some other people will laugh — and if they don’t, I don’t give a f**k,” she shared.

Wilson, when asked about if she’s on good terms with her siblings, responded: “I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings. That’s just a fun fact. It’s really good for two truths and a lie. I found out about the Shivon Zilis thing the same time everyone else did. I had no idea before that.”

Alongside Wilson’s mum, Musk has three children with Grimes and three with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

On the topic of social media she said she feels “obligated to talk about trans issues” and emphasised the importance of protecting trans youth, “especially in this increasingly hostile political landscape”.

She referred to the current politics as “terrifying” and “horrifying”, adding that when she spots her dad in the news she often thinks: “That’s f**king cringe, I should probably post about this and denounce it, which I have done a few times.”

Elon Musk gives an alleged Nazi salute during a speech. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“The Nazi salute sh*t was insane. Honey, we’re going to call a fig a fig, and we’re going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That sh*t was definitely a Nazi salute. The crowd is equally to blame, and I feel like people are not talking about that. That crowd should be denounced,” she said of Musk’s controversial gesture at Trump’s inauguration event, which the billionaire has repeatedly denied was a Nazi salute.

Setting the record straight she confirmed she’s a “leftist, not a Marxist”. Musk has previously labelled Wilson a “full communist” who thinks “anyone rich is evil”.

Wilson also said that she doesn’t “give a f**k about him”, and despite her dad being the richest man in the world, she thinks he’s a “pathetic man-child” who she isn’t scared of.