Bake Off’s Sandro flooded with ’18+’ messages from thirsty fans

It’s no secret that Bake Off favourite, Nelsandro ‘Sandro’ Farmhouse, has a thirsty fandom – and who can blame them?

Sandro is well aware of the level of thirst he inspires and opened up about having to ward off fans who “get a bit 18+”.

“I stay away from Twitter fans, because Twitter fans get a bit 18+,” he told the Metro.

“There’s definitely a difference between the Twitter fans and Instagram.

“The Instagram fans are more child-friendly and it’s nice. People I guess… I guess I’m a pretty person?”

Sandro is much more than just a pretty face, though.

“People really were complimenting what I look like, which is nice to know that people think you’re pretty looking, so that’s nice. And to know that they also think that your personality is great too,” he continued.

“It’s sort of a win-win. I’m glad that the whole personality came through, because you don’t always want to be judged on what you look like. So I’m happy that there’s more to it. I have substance guys!”

And clearly it is a winning mix as he even went onto reveal his fans include “Hollywood stars, A-List stars that I watch myself, that I’m a fan of, messaging me saying they’re a fan of me”.

Back when Bake Off was airing, Sandro was a firm fan favourite and definitely wasn’t averse to encouraging fans with his truly excellent photos.

From selfies to iconic photo shoots, and even some questionable food videos, Sandro has produced content for all the fandom.

Aside from being praised for his looks and baking skills he has also been working on an organisation called “Baking on the Spectrum” which helps families who have autistic children through baking.