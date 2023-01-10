Gracie Abrams has announced her debut album and details of a North American tour.

The singer-songwriter will embark on a US tour from 7 March until 10 April in support of the album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 13 January Ticketmaster.

It’ll be in support of her much-anticipated debut album, Good Riddance, which is due for release on 24 February.

The album features singles including the Aaron Dessner-produced “Difficult”, “Block Me Out” and upcoming release “Where do we go now?”.

Announcing the album on social media, the singer said: “I feel an unbelievable amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have made this album. Writing this record allowed me to grow up in ways I needed to.”

“It forced me to reflect and be accountable. It allowed me to walk away from versions of myself that I no longer recognized. It allowed me to let go,” she added.

This summer she will also support Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour including dates in Houston, Atlanta, Tampa and Nashville.

You can find out how to get tickets, presale info and more for her headline tour below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 13 January via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week. This includes an artist presale from 10am local time on 10 January. More information can be found at www.gracieabrams.com.

There’s also a Spotify and Live Nation presale at 10am local time on 11 January.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.