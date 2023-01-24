Lovehoney launches early deals so you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a bang

Lovehoney is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a number of early discounts on sex toys and accessories.

The sexual wellness brand has launched its Valentine’s Day sale, so you can ‘find your perfect Valentine’s’.

Whether you’re enjoying it solo or with a partner(s) you can get some deals on sex toy kits, butt plugs, cock rings and vibrators.

Shoppers can get the discounts already at lovehoney.com, with more expected to drop ahead of 14 February.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Below you can find some of the best deals at the moment, plus other must-haves from the Lovehoney Valentine’s Day sale, so you can celebrate with a bang.

What’s available in the Lovehoney Valentine’s sale?

There’s three categories to choose from in the Lovehoney Valentine’s Day sale. This includes gifts for couples, solo play and lingerie.

Some highlights include 50 percent off sex toy kits. The Lovehoney ‘Wilder Weekend Rechargeable Couple’s Kit’ is priced at £49.99 instead of £99.99.

The 10-piece set features vibrators, cock rings, anal beads, butt plug, masturbator and more. Plus it has a 4.5 star rating on the Lovehoney website.

Another deal is 50 percent off the 11-piece kit, which is priced at £39.99 instead of £79.99. This popular choice features a g-spot vibrator, rabbit vibrator and clitoral rabbit vibrator.

Two of Lovehoney’s sex toy kits have been discount for Valentine’s Day.

There’s also 20 percent off Lovehoney’s ‘Bumper Booty Bundle Anal Kit’, which is priced at £43.99 instead of £54.99.

This six-piece kit features two butt plugs, anal beads, a prostate massager, anal douche and bullet vibe for “all levels of anal play”. It’s featured in the couples section but let’s be honest, it can be enjoyed by anyone.

Other discounts include a Womanizer x Lovehoney collab, the InsideOut Rechargeable G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator for £89.99 instead of £119.99.

There’s 25 percent off the Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator for £74.99 instead of £99.99. The product has more than 1,200 reviews, with reviewers saying it’s “absolutely fantastic”.

To shop all of the latest discounts head to lovehoney.com/sale.

What other products can I get for Valentine’s Day?

Alongside the sale items there’s plenty of other toys you can buy to enjoy solo or with a partner(s) this Valentine’s Day.

This includes their interactive toys, like the We-Vibe remote and app control couple’s vibrator. You can sync up the toy with the app and explore 10 vibrations for hands-free stimulation for both of you at exactly the same time.

This is priced at £139.99 or there’s the We-Vibe Chorus edition for £179.99, which is new and improved for long-distance play.

Lovehoney is celebrating Valentine’s Day with its must-have products.

There’s also the Fleshlight Flight Pilot Masturbator for £49.99. It’s said to be an “outstanding upgrade to your intimate play sessions”.

Another more expensive version is the Arcwave Ion Pleasure Air Smart Silence Masturbator, which is on the higher end for £169.99. This one features eight intensities to target nerve-endings that “can’t be stimulated by other toys”.

To shop the entire Valentine’s range head to lovehoney.com/valentines.