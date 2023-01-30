Bjork has announced headline European tour dates – and tickets go on sale soon.

The artist will perform headline arena shows as part of the cornucopia Tour in late 2023.

“cornucopia was always intended to be a world for both ‘utopia’ and the album after that…. which is now out there called ‘fossora’,” she wrote on Instagram.

“so i am truly excited to premier those 2 worlds colliding, this autumn in southern europe.”

The tour will kick off on 1 September in Lisbon before heading to the likes of Paris, Prague, Milan and Vienna.

It’ll then resume on 18 November in Kraków and finish up on 5 December in Bordeaux.

Some fans were disappointed that there’s no UK or North American dates planned, with one commenting, “Bjork hates London lol” and another said “You forgot the uk dates”.

Somebody else wrote: “Okay but like what about the americas?”, but fans can keep an eye on the musician’s social media for updates of extra shows.

The tour will be in support of 2017’s Utopia and 2022’s Fossora, the latter of which marked her 10th studio album and was recorded mainly during the coronavirus pandemic.

It centres around themes of isolation, loss and grief following the death of her mother.

The album features singles, “Atopos”, “Ovule” and “Ancestress” and received a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album.

You can check out the full tour schedule and how to get tickets below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am local time on Friday, 2 February.

You can find the ticket links for each show below.