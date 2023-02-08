Lifelong LGBTQ+ ally Christina Aguilera will receive the Advocate for Change award at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards for her fierce LGBTQ+ and HIV activism.

The “Your Body” singer has been a bold supporter of LGBTQ+ rights since the early days of her career, with the music video for her 2002 single “Beautiful” featuring an unapologetic gay kiss.

Since then, the star has spoken out against Florida’s disturbing “Don’t Say Gay” legislation which prevents schools from discussing sexuality, released a Pride clothing collection in support of pioneering trans charities, and raised half a billion dollars for HIV research through her 2004 collaboration with MAC cosmetics.

In 2019, after she was awarded the Ally for Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner, Aguilera shared a personal message for all of her queer fans.

“Since the very beginning of my career, I have leaned on the LGBTQ+ community for support, friendship, joy and acceptance. I have found the most solace and unimaginable strength in my friends who identify as queer,” she said.

“I think the reason why I connect so deeply with this community is my intense love for anyone who is grateful and passionate to be living as their true selves.”

In a statement about the singer’s LGBTQ+ allyship and the decision to give the Advocate for Change award to the star, GLAAD’s CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said: “Christina Aguilera is a beloved icon who has inspired and shared messages of love for the LGBTQ community since the start of her music career.

“From using her voice to speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation to creating songs and music videos that showcase LGBTQ love, Christina loudly and proudly raises the bar for what it means to be an LGBTQ ally today.”

Fans are ecstatic about the award, with one declaring her the “queen of the gays,” which sounds correct.

“Her voice and music has saved the life of so many in the LGBTQ+ community, mine included,” another fan wrote.

Fellow ally and pop behemoth Madonna was given the award back in 2019.

Other superstars set to receive awards at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards include triple Grammy award winner Bad Bunny, who will be honoured for his allyship with the Vanguard Award.

The Inspection and Pose star Jeremy Pope will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for increasing queer visibility and raising awareness through his TV and film work.

The GLAAD Media Awards, which exist to honour the people and stories in the media industry that further LGBTQ+ acceptance, will take place in Los Angeles next month, on 30 March.