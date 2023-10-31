Christina Aguilera has left fans gagged after dressing up as her former Burlesque co-star Cher for Halloween in tribute to the “OG trailblazer”.

The two music legends made cinematic history after starring opposite each other as Tess (Cher) and Ali (Aguilera) in 2010’s camp cult classic Burlesque. Now, Aguilera has honoured her former co-star, aka the Goddess of Pop, in the best way she knows how – by dressing up as her for Halloween.

In an Instagram post on Monday (30 October), 42-year-old Aguilera showed off her Cher-inspired outfit, which consisted of a silver-chained black leather corset, fishnet tights, and gorgeous leather jacket.

And of course she swapped out her classic blonde hair for Cher’s famed and fabulous curly black locks. The look is heavily inspired by Cher’s own sizzling outfit from her 1992 Love Hurts tour.

In the caption for her first video, Aguilera wrote: “Tess & Ali 4EVER” and lipsynced memorable lines from the 2010 movie.

In a follow up post featuring even more images from her epic Halloween photoshoot, she wrote: “On my favourite day of the year it’s only right to turn back time and tribute the OG trailblazer, Cher.

“Cher’s message through her music and style has left a permanent mark on the world and to this day, I still can’t believe I had the opportunity to work with such a legend!!!!

“No one could ever fill the shoes of the great & powerful Cher. The love and respect I have for you is endless.”

Aguilera also shared a bloopers reel of her photoshoot, set to the backing track of Chers 1989 hit “If I Could Turn Back Time”.

Fans quickly shared their adoration for the Halloween costume, with more than a few inspired to go rewatch Burlesque for old time’s sake.

“ICON paying homage to a LEGEND. QUEEENS,” one person wrote on her Instagram. “YES, MOTHER, YES!!!” another added.

Christina Aguilera as the legendary Cher for Halloween 2023 it’s just too iconic! pic.twitter.com/oy85Z3fDrD — XtinaLoverr™️ (@XtinaLoverr) October 31, 2023

Christina Aguilera as Cher wasn’t on my bingo card for this month. Gagged! She understood the assignment. pic.twitter.com/260aw4kdRm — Michael Anderson 🟧 (@michaelwaynea) October 31, 2023

The Iconic Christina Aguilera doing the Legendary Cher through the years. @xtina loves @cher as much as we all do. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/17A0M4wXey — Cleared by Jaden (@JadenLoveLungi) October 31, 2023

Christina Aguilera dresses up as Cher for Halloween!!! ICONIC 😭🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/gBZfLjSn6l — Daniel ♡ (@Daniel_Villa_01) October 30, 2023

Okay she ate this pic.twitter.com/wu2d1lHV8g — Magical Cristiano 🇧🇷 (@eduardobrazil9) October 31, 2023

Okay she ate this pic.twitter.com/wu2d1lHV8g — Magical Cristiano 🇧🇷 (@eduardobrazil9) October 31, 2023