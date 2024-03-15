Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp used her GLAAD Media Awards acceptance speech to call for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel–Hamas war.

Rapp, who took her relationship with Towa Bird public on the Oscars red carpet earlier this week, attended the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday (14 March).

In 2023 the singer and actress came out as bisexual, but she recently reaffirmed her identity as a lesbian in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, following a “hard launch” on Saturday Night Live.

This year the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony, which champions media that promotes LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance, had 310 nominees across 33 categories.

Rapp received the GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Music Artist, and used her acceptance speech to touch on world events.

“I don’t have very much to say other than I feel lucky to be recognised amongst the company of these artists and creatives that I admire.”

You may like to watch

Rapp went on to give credit to singer-songwriter, and bisexual icon, Victoria Monét as “one of the greatest songwriters in the industry”.

She then addressed ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which began last October following an attack by Hamas that led to the deaths of more than 1,200 people in Israel. The ensuing Israeli military action in Gaza has resulted in an estimated 30,000 Palestinians deaths.

“We’re in a room of very influential people, and very privileged people, which is exciting and also is a huge privilege to be a part of that”, Rapp said.

“Having said that, I’d like to take the opportunity to show support and call for an immediate ceasefire and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”

She concluded: “Please continue to advocate for yourselves, continue to advocate for your friends, for your queer friends, and for those who can’t advocate for themselves, thanks.”

Alongside Rapp, other award winners included Oprah Winfrey, who accepted the Vanguard Award for championing allyship and paid an emotional tribute to her late gay brother, who died from AIDS.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s recent documentary Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé received the Special Recognition Award.