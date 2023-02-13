The Always Sunny Podcast announces live UK and Ireland tour dates.

The hit comedy podcast, The Always Sunny Podcast is coming to the UK and Ireland for the first time ever.

The hosts will bring the live show to London’s Royal Albert Hall on 16 April for two shows.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 17 February via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It will feature Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton, creators and stars of the iconic show, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The tour will see them host a matinee and evening show at the iconic London venue and then head to Dublin’s 3Arena on 17 April.

The live version of the podcast “will feature stories, laughs, and reflect on 20 years of making the hit series”.

It will be co-hosted by Megan Ganz, one of the show’s writers and long-time fans, while audiences can expect “some surprise guests”.

The popular podcast looks back at the past 15 seasons of the hit show, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

It launched in November 2021 and started with the first episode, which aired in 2005 and sees Howerton, McElhenney, Day and Ganz recap their memories of making the show.

Previous guests on the podcast have included Kaitlin Olson, who played Deandra “Sweet Dee” Reynolds on the series and recurring stars Mary Elizabeth Ellis and David Hornsby

The UK and Ireland tour dates follows up a sold-out US theatre run

How to get tickets

A presale takes place at 9am on 15 February. To access this head to thealwayssunnypod.com and use the code SUNNY to get presale tickets.

A Live Nation presale will take place from 9am on 16 February. To access this sign up or log in to Live Nation and then head to The Always Sunny Podcast event page to get tickets.

You can see the full tour schedule below.

The Always Sunny Podcast tour dates