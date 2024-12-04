GK Barry announces ‘Saving Grace’ UK tour dates for 2025

GK Barry has announced a headline UK tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The I’m A Celeb star will bring her podcast, Saving Grace to venues across the UK as part of a Jungle Fever Tour special.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 10am on 6 December via Ticketmaster and ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the tour via her Saving Grace social media page, her team said: “Ladies, gents, and everyone in between, GK Barry is swinging out of the jungle and straight onto the stage.”

The show’s synopsis reads: “After conquering creepy crawlies, campfire drama, and that dreaded dunny (you saw it, we know you did), Grace is bringing the jungle madness to you. This is her biggest tour yet – packed with wild stories, even wilder games, and all the iconic chaos you’d expect.”

The tour will kick off on 3 September in Cardiff and head to the likes of Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester and Liverpool.

Other dates include Birmingham, York, Derby, Bristol and Southend before finishing up in Oxford on 23 September.

The show promises a “night of feral fun” with celebrity gossip and special surprises.

Previously she’s been joined by guests Charity Shop Sue, Gemma Collins, Katie Price and Louie Spence during her tour dates, so watch this space for more announcements.

You can find out how to get tickets for GK Barry’s UK tour dates below.

How do I get tickets?

They go on general sale from 10am on 6 December, with a presale taking place from 10am on 5 December and fans can sign up via her website.

Tickets for her shows in Glasgow, Liverpool, Bristol, Edinburgh, Oxford and Birmingham will be available via ATG Tickets.

Tickets for her shows in Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Derby will be available via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for her show in York will be available via AXS.

For other shows, check your local listing below.