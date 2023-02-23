Sam Smith is continuing to slay after teasing their forthcoming appearance in season two of HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That.

The streaming platform shared a photo on the show’s official Instagram account showing the Grammy Award-winning singer peeking out of a trailer door and making a peace sign, while the second shows Smith sitting in a traditional director’s chair on set.

The singer commented: “Up to something unholy on set”, referencing their recent hit single “Unholy” with Kim Petras, which they recently performed at the Grammys and Brits much to the horror of right-winger bigots.

Details about what exactly Smith will be doing in the show or who their character might be are under wraps for the time being, but it’s sure to a fabulous appearance.

Smith has a long-standing friendship with the show’s lead star and executive producer, Sarah Jessica Parker, who interviewed Smith back in 2018 for the cover of V Magazine.

Set over a decade on from the last SATC film, And Just Like That follows Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they navigate a complicated new chapter in their 50s, complete with career pivots, turbulent romances and identity crises.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda and Kristin Davis as Charlotte in HBO Max’s And Just Like That

Despite Kim Cattrall adamantly refusing to reprise her role as Samantha, and mixed reviews from critics, the first season was a huge success, with HBO quickly giving the green light to a second run just over one month after the finale debuted last February.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” showrunner Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just Like That… our sex life is back.”

Che Diaz is another non-binary character on the show. (HBO/Warner Bros)

If the news of Smith’s cameo is anything to go by, the second instalment is going to be even more fabulous, and fans have been quick to share supportive comments for Smith.

“I CANNOT HANDLE THIS,” one person commented, while another said: “They’re pulling out all the stops to overcome their bad reviews from last season. You’ll give them a big boost..”

“Omggg I’m so excited for the next season,” a third wrote.

Theories are already circulating that Smith will be linked to series regular Ché Diaz (Sara Ramirez), a non-binary comedian who we last saw heading to LA with their romantic interest Miranda.

sam smith has a cameo on the new season of ‘and just like that’ when they had a popstar on satc it was iconic! plz recreate this pic.twitter.com/kqx0HFWund — scuttlebutt (@mrpwhitley) February 22, 2023

Could Smith be someone they meet on set in LA who returns to New York with them, or will they appear in another way?

Season two is also set to explore Ché’s controversial character in greater detail and delve into Miranda’s journey with her sexuality.

“I want to show the dimension of Ché that people didn’t see, for whatever reason, because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Ché rather than less of Ché. Like, really,” King told Variety.

And Smith is not the only guest star, with the AJLT instagram account teasing the return of Aidan Shaw, Carrie’s love interest who last appeared in Sex and the City 2.

And Just Like That returns this summer.