Reading and Leeds 2023 have added 70 more names to its lineup for this year’s edition of the festival.

This includes Rina Sawayama, Arlo Parks, Holly Humberstone, Yard Act and Easy Life.

The festivals will return on the weekend of August 25-27, with tickets now available from Ticketmaster.

As announced in December the 2023 edition will be headlined by Foals, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Lewis Capaldi and The Killers.

They’ll be joined by previously announced acts, Steve Lacy, MUNA, Becky Hill, Wet Leg, Georgia, Baby Queen and more.

The popular festival will return to its homes of Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park across August bank holiday weekend.

It once again sees the festival have two main stages at both sites, with double the headliners performing between 25-27 August.

Other names confirmed today include Mimi Webb, Frank Turner, The Amazons, Sea Girls, Bakar, Caity Baser and Palaye Royale.

You can find out how to get tickets, the full lineup schedule and prices for the festival below.

How to get Reading and Leeds 2023 tickets

They’re now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

They’re priced at £286.20 for weekend camping or £321.30 with an early entry pass, plus you can choose a payment plan starting from £87.45.

While day tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Reading and Leeds are priced at £101.20 each.

Other additional ticket types are available including car passes.

Who’s on the Reading and Leeds Festival lineup?

This is the lineup for Reading and Leeds Festival 2023, with more names recently added to the bill.

It will be headline by Foals, Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and Lewis Capaldi.

Tickets for the festival are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.