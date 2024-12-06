Sabrina Carpenter ticket prices revealed for her BST Hyde Park show.

Sabrina Carpenter is the latest headliner confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2025 – and these are the ticket prices.

The “Espresso” singer will perform her biggest show to date at the London festival on 5 July.

Fans can expect to hear material from her number one album Short n’ Sweet including “Taste” and “Please Please Please” as well as her back cataloge.

It’s been confirmed that the singer will be joined by special guests Clairo and Beabadoobee, with more support acts to be announced.

The headline show will follow up Carpenter’s UK and European leg of her sold-out Short n’ Sweet Tour, which marks her first arena tour.

She’s stopping off across the continent including two nights in London, Manchester, Dublin, Paris, Copenhagen and Stockholm due to demand.

Ahead of Sabrina Carpenter tickets going on sale for her BST Hyde Park show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

What are the Sabrina Carpenter ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for each section of the festival will be priced from the following:

General admission – from £79.95

Primary entry – from £99.95

Ground level viewing area – from £79.95

Viewing platform – from £79.95

Gold circle – from £139.95

Gold VIP HydeAway – from £149.95

Ultimate VIP HydeAway – from £299.95

VIP Terrace – from £149.95

Ultimate VIP Terrace – from £299.95

Diamond VIP Experience – from £159.95

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – from £299.95

Great Oak Roof Garden – from £594

They’re subject to change, as BST Hyde Park sells tickets in tiers: launch price, tier one to three. Once one tier is sold out the prices typically increase.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am GMT on 11 December via Ticketmaster / AXS

A BST Hyde Park presale takes place from 12pm GMT on 9 December. This is available to those signed up to the mailing list and you can do this at www.bst-hydepark.com. You’ll be emailed a unique presale link ahead of the sale.

What’s the lineup?

This is the 2025 lineup for BST Hyde Park so far, with more headliners and support acts to be announced in the coming months: