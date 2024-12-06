Sabrina Carpenter announces BST Hyde Park show for 2025

Sabrina Carpenter has been announced as the latest headliner for BST Hyde Park – and this is how to get tickets.

This singer will perform her biggest ever headline UK show at the London festival on 5 July.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am GMT on 11 December via Ticketmaster and AXS.

It’s been confirmed that she’ll be joined by special guests Clairo and Beabadoobee at the show, with more artists to be announced.

The show is part of the singer’s ongoing Short n’ Sweet Tour, which recently wrapped up its sold out North American run.

She will take the tour across Europe for her first ever arena shows on the continent in 2025, including multiple shows in Manchester and London.

It’s in support of her Grammy-nominated album of the same name, which features hit singles “Espresso”, “Please Please Please” and “Taste”.

It’s been nominated for Album of the Year at the upcoming Grammy Awards, while Carpenter has received a Best New Artist nod.

The BST Hyde Park show marks another festival set for the singer next summer, after she was confirmed to headline Primavera Sound in Barcelona alongside Charli XCX and Chappell Roan.

Other names confirmed BST Hyde Park include Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, Hugh Jackman, Zach Bryan and Jeff Lynne’s ELO.

How do I get Sabrina Carpenter tickets for BST Hyde Park?

They go on general sale at 10am GMT on 11 December via Ticketmaster and AXS.

An American Express Cardmembers presale is taking place from 10am GMT on 6 December. This is available from axs.com and you’ll need to use your Amex card during checkout.

A BST Hyde Park presale takes place from 12pm GMT on 9 December. This is available to those signed up to the mailing list and you can do this at www.bst-hydepark.com. You’ll be emailed a unique presale link ahead of the sale.

What’s the 2025 lineup?