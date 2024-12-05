Reading and Leeds Festival announce first artists for its 2025 lineup.

Reading and Leeds Festival has announced the first wave of artists on its 2025 lineup – and this is how to get tickets.

The festival will return across 21-24 August with Chappell Roan, Travis Scott, Bring Me The Horizon and Hozier confirmed to headline.

Reading and Leeds Festival tickets will go on general sale from 12pm on 9 December via Ticketmaster.

The Reading edition of the festival returns to Richfield Avenue, while Leeds will head back to its home of Bramham Park.

Joining the headliners are the likes of AJ Tracey, Becky Hill, Sammy Virij, Trippie Redd, Amyl and The Sniffers, Conan Gray, The Kooks, The Dare, Bloc Party and Enter Shikari who will perform at the festival.

Other names announced today include Wallows, Sea Girls, Mannequin Pussy, SOFT PLAY, Lambrini Girls and DJ EZ.

Travis Scott will headline the festival in a European exclusive, while Reading and Leeds will mark Chappell’s only headline slot at an English festival in 2025.

She will perform tracks from her Grammy-nominated breakthrough album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess as well as the likes of “Good Luck, Babe!”.

Plus Bring Me The Horizon will return with a headline set following the release of their seventh album, Post

Human: Nex Gen and Hozier will bring his anthems to the main stage in a UK festival exclusive.

The 2024 edition SAW headline sets from Blink-182, Fred again.., Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon and Liam Gallagher.

It marked the fourth year in a row that the festival had six headliners across two main stages, instead of the original big three.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about the Reading and Leeds Festival lineup and tickets for 2025.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for both Reading and Leeds festival go on general sale at 12pm on Monday, 9 December via Ticketmaster.

Weekend tickets will be released at first, with non-camping and day tickets released at a later date.

Three customers and Mastercard holders can receive access to a presale from 12pm on Friday 6, December. Head to three.co.uk to find out more about the Three+ presale.

A Reading and Leeds presale will then take place from 12pm on Saturday, 7 December. Fans can sign up for access via the festival’s website and you’ll be sent details on how to access it.

What’s the Reading and Leeds lineup for 2025?

The festival has announced its first wave of artists appearing at Reading and Leeds next summer, with more to be announced in the coming months:

Travis Scott / Chappell Roan / Bring Me The Horizon / Hozier

AJ Tracey / Becky Hill / Sammy Virij / Trippie Redd / Amyl and The Sniffers / Conan Gray / The Kooks / The Dare / Bloc Party / Enter Shikari / Wallows / Sea Girls / Mannequin Pussy / SOFT PLAY / Lambrini Girls / DJ EZ / Rudimental / High Vis / Bilmuri / Blanco / Issey Cross / Antony Szmierek / Mannequin Pussy / Girls Don’t Sync / Good Kid / Nieve Ella / Lancey Foux / Suki Waterhouse / Sofia Isella / Snow Strippers / Pale Waves / Songer / The Chats / Lola Young / The Linda Lindas / Wunderhorse / Royel / Otis / Del Water Gap / Balming Tiger / Alessi Rose