TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney championed “trans joy” during her acceptance speech for the Queerties’ groundbreaker award.

The 11th annual Queerties awards ceremony, hosted by the LGBTQ+ entertainment news site, took place in Hollywood on 28 February to celebrate the very best of LGBTQ+ media and culture, as well as the community’s brightest stars and innovators.

Hosted by Drag Race icon Bianca Del Rio, the event was the biggest Queerties yet, with over 1.9 million votes across 24 categories, which saw shows such as Heartstopper and Euphoria nominated for an honour.

Each year, Queerty editors also select special honorees for the groundbreaker and icon awards. This year, Drag Race All Star Kylie Sonique Love presented Mulvaney with the groundbreaker title for their “remarkably honest and honestly remarkable look at her transition journey”.

The social media superstar, who has 10.7 million followers on TikTok, gained popularity by documenting her journey as a trans woman in the hit series Days of Girlhood.

Alongside giving an authentic look into her struggles and triumphs, fans have also watched Mulvaney holding US president Joe Biden to account on trans rights and share their facial-feminisation surgery results.

Accepting her award, Mulvaney, who is known for her sunny personality and positive outlook, gave a heartfelt acceptance speech reflecting on online hate, trans joy and inspiring others to live unapologetically.

“It’s day 352 of being a girl!” she began, echoing her trademark catchphrase.

“This is kind of an intimidating title, groundbreaker, because truly I’m only in my first year and I’m in a room full of some of the most incredible trans people in the world. I just gotta say thank you to all my trans siblings who have been taking such good care of me.

“If I can influence somebody to smile or to be a little bit closer to their true self or buy Trader Joe’s gnocchi, then it’s a win in my book. It’s all worth it – even the hate, which I just respond to with trans joy.”

Mulvaney, who moved the crowd to tears, added: “Maybe what’s really groundbreaking is trans joy, and not in the way that it’s new because trans joy always existed, but I think trans joy in the hellscape that is 2023 is groundbreaking.”

Mulvaney is no stranger to battling haters, with hardline Republican politicians Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marsha Blackburn, reality personality Caitlyn Jenner and online trolls launching attacks on the influencer.

On the flip side, Mulvaney has received advice from trans trailblazer Laverne Cox, who told them during the Grammys: “It’s insane that you’re documenting so much of your life. Make sure you keep things for yourself. Everything cannot be for the public. They love it, but everything cannot be for them.”

Mulvaney will be celebrating the first anniversary of their Days of Girlhood series on 13 March with a live show in aid of LGBTQ+ youth support charity The Trevor Project.