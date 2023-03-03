In the campest soap crossover since some of the EastEnders cast sang “Love Machine” by Girls Aloud, Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard is set to star in an upcoming Hollyoaks storyline.

Hilarious and heart-breaking scenes will see Danny alongside the soap’s beloved lesbian couple Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) and Peri (Ruby O’Donnell), as the two young lovers deal with Juliet’s cancer diagnosis.

In two special episodes set to air in the spring, Juliet and Peri head to the UK’s queer capital, Brighton, to make special memories, in case the worst happens.

Earlier this year, Juliet discovered that her hodgkin lymphoma is more aggressive than initially thought and is not responding to treatment. In response, she and her Peri committed to spending as much time together as possible.

But while in Brighton, all their possessions go missing – and that’s where Beard steps in.

Beard, who won the nation over by bulldozing the competition on Drag Race UK season four last year, saves the day by offering the pair a lift back to Chester, before treating residents to an exclusive performance of their untitled new song.

A Hollyoaks official described the scenes as “laugh-out-loud, inspiring and heart-breaking,” while Danny Beard themself called the cameo “ridiculous in the best Hollyoaks way possible”.

Responding to the announcement, one excited fan wrote: “I can’t wait, give it to me now, I’m ready.”

Hollyoaks producer Josie Day said: “Brighton, drag superstar, cutest lady gay couple on TV… what more could you want?”

The scenes will also feature queer characters Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), as well as I’m A Celeb favourite Owen Warner, as his character Romeo.