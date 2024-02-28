Iconic drag queen Danny Beard is set to join Radio 1 from next week, and we are officially living for it.

The radio station has undergone a shake-up in recent days, with Jordan North leaving to join Capital, and, in July, queer presenter Dean McCullough‘s show moving to the early-breakfast slot (5am to 7am).

In an extra dose of sparkle for the station, Beard, who won season four of Drag Race UK, is to fill in until the station’s new permanent schedule comes into effect.

An announcement posted on the official X/Twitter account for station’s press office today (28 February), read: “Drag queen icon and comedy genius Danny Beard will be joining Radio 1 to take on the hosting duties of weekend shows (10.30-13.00 Friday-Saturday) from 8 March, until Vicky Hawkesworth and Nat O’Leary’s new show in July.”

Speaking about the announcement, Beard said: “Katie [Thistleton]’s show is one of my favourites to listen to on Radio 1, and I can’t wait to get stuck in with the listeners and hear all about their weekend antics, while keeping them entertained and plied with excellent music.

“Bringing some Danny Beard magic to the daylight hours and Radio 1 is a real honour for me and I cannot wait to get started.”

The head of BBC Radio 1, Aled Haydn Jones, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Danny to the station, they’re a comedy and drag queen icon. Audiences are going to love their quick wit and humour while they keep the weekend seat warm over the next few months.”

And on X, Haydn Jones had another message for Danny, writing: “Welcome to the team – keep it clean.”

Full details of the schedule shake-up announcement can be found here.