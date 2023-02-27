Black Eyed Peas announced as Brighton Pride headliners and the confusion is real

Brighton Pride has announced the Black Eyed Peas as its Saturday headline act, leaving people rather baffled.

The pride event took to social media on Monday (February 27) to reveal its acts for Saturday, August 5 which includes the Black Eyed Peas (notably without Fergie), Zara Larrson and Jax Jones.

The line-up for Sunday, August 6 includes noughties icons Steps, Mel C and B*Witched and Drag Race UK star The Vivienne.

Brighton & Hove Pride First Artist Announcements: SATURDAY 5th August 2023

Pride-goers were quick to question why Grammy winners the Black Eyed Peas, which will see members apl.de.ap, Taboo and will.i.am on stage, were given the top spot over other artists in the line-up.

“I’m sorry but Brighton Pride booking the Black Eyed Peas to headline WITHOUT Fergie… is anyone on the booking team even gay lmao [laughing emoji] Love me some BEP but I ain’t mad that I’m not around for Pride this year”, one Twitter user wrote.

“My GOD the difference in headliners Saturday vs Sunday at Brighton pride [skull emoji]”, another said.

“Will.i.am needs to come out as gay immediately so this Brighton Pride debacle starts to make sense,” a third said.

In response to Brighton Pride’s tweet, some people simply replied “yikes” and “well”.

“Just pay Kylie and Dannii what they want and end this tomfoolery.” another person chimed in.