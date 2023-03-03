Drag Race Sverige: Here’s how to watch all the Swede, Swede action in the UK

The global domination of RuPaul’s Drag Race isn’t stopping yet, with new international franchise Drag Race Sverige launching this week. Viewers in the UK better start their engines because they’ll be able to watch episodes weekly once the series premieres on Saturday, 4 March.

Drag Race Sverige is the 12th international franchise to air following versions in the UK, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, Australia and New Zealand, Chile, the Netherlands, Thailand, the Philippines — and even Belgium, which launched earlier this month.

There are plans for even more international editions, with spin-offs in Mexico, Brazil and Germany in the works.

How can you watch Drag Race Sverige?

Drag Race Sverige will be available to watch on WOW Presents Plus at 8.30pm GMT on Saturday, 4 March, in the UK, with episodes then released weekly at 1am GMT on Sundays thereafter.

Episodes will drop on WOW Presents Plus for viewers in the UK day-and-date with its airing in Sweden on SVT.

The show is also releasing episodes of Untucked. The first will be released at 1am GMT on Sunday, 5 March, and then 1am GMT every Sunday alongside the main Drag Race episode.

WOW Presents Plus is also the place to watch season 15 of the US edition of Drag Race in the UK, as well as the first 10 seasons and season 14 of Drag Race and new episodes of Untucked.

Which queens are competing on Drag Race Sverige?

The nine Swedish queens competing to become ‘Sweden’s first Drag Superstar’ are:

Admire Thunderpussy

Almighty Aphroditey

Antonina Nutshell

Elektra

Endigo

Fontana

Imaa Queen

Santana Sexmachine

Vanity Vain

Who is judging the season?

Swedish drag queen Robert Fux will helm the hosting and judging duties in place of RuPaul. Fux is known for their work in the Stockholm theatre scene as well as their drag.

The other two runway judges are Swedish-Nigerian singer and actress Kayo, and radio and television host and comedian Farah Groth.

Drag Race Sverige premieres at 8.30pm GMT on Saturday, 4 March, on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and selected territories worldwide.