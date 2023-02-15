RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to welcome another international edition to the ever-growing franchise when Drag Race Belgique premieres this week – and viewers in the UK will be able to watch every second of the sick’ning action.

The cream of Belgium’s drag crop will take to the main stage from Thursday (16 February), with the chance to win €20,000 (approximately £17,800) and the title of Belgium’s first drag superstar on the line.

Drag Race Belgique is the 11th international edition of Drag Race to hit screens, following spin-off editions in the UK, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, Australia and New Zealand, Chile, the Netherlands, Thailand and the Philippines.

A 12th, Sweden’s Drag Race Sverige, is set to premiere on 4 March, with further spin-offs in Mexico, Brazil and Germany also in the works.

How can you watch Drag Race Belgique?

Drag Race Belgique will air on Thursdays from 16 February on Tipik in Belgium, with viewers in the UK and selected territories around the world able to stream every episode on WOW Presents Plus on the same day.

WOW Presents Plus is also the place to watch season 15 of the US edition of Drag Race in the UK, as well as the first 10 seasons and season 14 of Drag Race and new episodes of Untucked.

Drag Race Belgique will air in French with subtitles, so there should be no need to to brush on your Français to enjoy the queens’ antics.

Which queens are competing on Drag Race Belgique?

The 10 queens competing for the title are:

Amanda Tears

Athena Sorgelikis

Brittany von Bottoks

Drag Couenne

Edna Sorgelsen

Mademoiselle Boop

Mocca Bone

Peach

Susan

Valenciaga

Who are the judges?

Stepping into RuPaul’s high-heeled shoes as host of Drag Race Belgique will be French-Canadian drag star Rita Baga, who finished runner-up on Canada’s Drag Race season one in 2020 and in third place on last year’s Canada’s Drag Race vs The World.

She’ll be joined by Belgian singer and actor Mustii, also known as Thomas Mustin, and Lufy a Belgian beauty influencer and presenter.

Drag Race Belgique premieres on Thursday, 16 February on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and selected territories worldwide.