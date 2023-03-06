Cavetown has announced a UK and European tour including his biggest ever headline show.

The artist will perform to 10,000 fans at London’s Alexandra Palace as part of the tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 10 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Announcing the tour Cavetown said: “EPIC HUGE TOUR MOMENT !! Playing some shows in Europe ahead of my biggest show ever at Alexandra Palace.”

The Road to Cavetown tour will kick off on 19 September in Paris and head to Cologne and Utrecht, with guests Tessa Violet and Cafuné.

He will then headline his biggest solo show to date at Alexandra Palace on 24 September where he’ll be joined by a host of support.

This includes the previously mentioned artists as well as Dodie and Alfie Templeman.

The shows will be in support of his second studio album, worm food which was released in November last year.

The LP features singles including “1994”, “Frog” and “Fall in Love with a Girl”, featuring Beabadoobee.

This summer will also see Cavetown perform at festivals including Live At Leeds.

You can find out ticket info including prices below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 10 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Presale tickets are now available for Cave Club members and you can sign up and find out more on the official website.

Tickets are priced from £45, plus booking fees. It’s been confirmed that £1/€1 from every tickets goes to This Is Home Project.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.