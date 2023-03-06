As the US continues to clamp down on trans rights, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has shared a powerful message of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The actor, who has long been a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community and has recently been hailed the internet’s ‘daddy’, took to social media with images of the inclusive LGBTQ+ flag flying in the wind alongside the caption: “The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind”.

The caption is a nod to the iconic Bob Dylan song “Blowin’ in the Wind”, which became an anthem for the civil rights movement in the ’60s.

His co-star, Bella Ramsey, who herself identifies as gender fluid, commented: “Love Love Love” along with the pride and trans flags.

The post was also met with praise from other celebrities, including trans activist Munroe Bergdorf, who called him “King Pascal”, and Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, who commented with clapping hands and heart emojis.

Many believe the post is in response to the rising tide of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and attacks on trans rights in the US following a drag ban in Tennessee.

The timely song issues an ultimatum to people who stay silent in the face of injustice: “How many years can some people exist before they’re allowed to be free? / Yes, and how many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn’t see? / Yes, ‘n’ how many deaths will it take till he knows That too many people have died?”

Pascal himself has a trans sister, Lux, who he has publicly supported for years. In an interview in 2021, Lux shared: “My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family. It’s almost something that they expected to happen.

“[Pedro] was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.” His response when she came out over FaceTime was simply: “Perfect, this is incredible” and he “served as a guide” for her.

Pascal’s LGBTQ+ activism has come back into the spotlight with his role in The Last of Us, which has featured two groundbreaking queer plotlines and stars a cast who have been hailed by the LGBTQ+ community including Murray Bartlett, Melanie Lynskey and more.

Fans have shared their joy at Pedro Pascal’s continued allyship, with one person writing: “From a mom of a trans kid, thank you! We love you Pedro!”. While another added: “Being a trans man, it makes me very happy to know that an actor I admire supports my existence.”

Other fans took the opportunity to share their love for the actor’s newfound ‘daddy’ status.

“Daddy of the people”, one fan wrote on Instagram, while another added: “Love you ally zaddy”.

And though some have misconstrued the post as him coming out, many have called for people to stop speculating on his sexuality.

“Just because he posted about showing solidarity for the community doesn’t make him part of it! He’s an ALLY, always has been and speculating his sexuality is so weird and gross!” one person wrote.

Pascal has previously spoken about his LGBTQ+ activism in an interview with WIRED earlier this year. He explained to them: “My entire heart is set on, you know, the marginalised underdog. It’s not a choice. Like, how dare anyone not support the people that are deserving of support, and are deserving of protection and need more of it than you do. Do you know what I mean?

The actor also explained that an Instagram post alone is not enough to create change. “My personal hope is to seize the opportunity to be of service in ways that are true. I’m keeping my eyes open. The truth is that I don’t think I do nearly enough.”