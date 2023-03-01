Pedro Pascal has sent Buffy fans on a trip down memory lane after recalling his time on the show alongside ‘mother’ Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Before Pascal took on the role of apocalypse survivor Joel in The Last of Us, and swiftly after earned the title of 2023’s ‘daddy’ of the year, he was on the small screen as an innocent college student.

During the season four premiere of Buffy The Vampire Slayer in 1999, “The Freshman” sees Pascal play Eddie, who becomes a potential love interest to Buffy as she tries to find a kindred spirit in college.

But minutes after they meet, he is attacked by Sunday and her “minions”, and turned into a vampire. And that, of course, means he has to be slain by his new friend.

More than 20 years later, both Pascal and Gellar are thriving in their careers. While Pascal happily embraces his role as the internet’s “cool, slutty daddy”, Gellar has become “Mother” to the gays.

Recently, the beloved actress changed her Instagram bio to the short but sweet description of ‘Mother’, explaining that it’s a “huge honour” to have the title bestowed upon her by the LGBTQ+ community. She’s even joked that she’s asked her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr, to refer to her only as “The Mother“.

Meanwhile, Pascal committed to an entire Saturday Night Live sketch alongside his long-time friend Sarah Paulson about being a daddy.

Gellar has now joined in on the daddy discourse with a screenshot of her and Pascal in the Buffiverse, captioning it: “When #Mother met #Father”.

Naturally, fans are gutted that Pascal’s character didn’t stick around longer. “In an alternate BUFFYverse he survived and went on to become a great love interest,” one person said in a comment that has notched up almost 4,000 likes.

“I was so annoyed he got killed off! 100% a non-toxic relationship choice for Buffy,” another added.

And one fan even pitched the ultimate The Last of Us–Buffy crossover: “The Last Of Us season two, he runs into a woman who’s been slaying vampires, demons and the forces of darkness in Cleveland…”

The way Pedro Pascal was on Buffy the Vampire Slayer for 2.5 mins & had more chemistry with Sarah Michelle Gellar than every other man they had her date in rest of the series. pic.twitter.com/NF6CPcZyvb — 💚Al🏮-Tired-DemiDude (@GreenHalover) February 7, 2023

Although his time on the show was short, it was clearly cherished, with Pascal telling ET of his fond memories.

“I remember she [Gellar] had ice cream in her trailer, and she gave me some,” he recalled. “She went back to her trailer, she got me some ice cream and she shared ’cause it was a night shoot, it was in the middle of the night, and we were on the UCLA campus. They hadn’t built their college sets yet.”

He also shared how he had to miss the opening of a play he was appearing in “to shoot this very, very short moment”.

“I remember everything,” he continued. “I could go on, and on and on. I could give you step by step, every detail. I had to have lunch in the vamp mask and vamp face.

“And she was incredibly kind. She taught me how to use a sandbag to hit my mark. She was the best.”

Gellar clearly has a habit of taking care of fellow cast members, as her current co-stars of Paramount’+s Wolf Pack recently shared their love for how she “she took care” of the actors, cast and crew of the show.

Here’s to the internet’s adopted parents being reunited on screen in 2023!