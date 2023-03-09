Want a career in AI? Consider these 8 in-demand job roles

Artificial intelligence (AI) will revolutionise our lives, and while AI may take some jobs, it will also create thousands of careers.

Thanks to the notoriety of ChatGPT, the concept of artificial intelligence is no longer some sort of abstract notion. While AI has been used quietly in the background on most social platforms, it is now accessible to everyone. From writing code to CVs and everything in between, people are using AI to make their lives easier.

Many tech visionaries believe that AI will have the same impact as the internet, smartphones and the mobile web. Rather than taking a Luddite approach and writing off the benefits that AI can bring to life, now is the time to adopt the technology – including work.

Along with machine learning, artificial intelligence is one of the fastest-growing fields in technology, and there are plenty of exciting career opportunities for those looking to future-proof their career. There are predictions that AI will create 97 million new jobs by 2025 – and many businesses are struggling to find qualified people that can create, train and maintain AI and ML systems.

For those considering a career change, we’ve identified eight roles within AI that will be in high demand in the coming years. While these roles do require previous knowledge of computer science and maths, online courses in the field are popping up as quickly as tech advances.

So if you are thinking about reskilling yourself for a career in artificial intelligence, consider these exciting opportunities.

Machine learning engineer

One of the most in-demand AI-related roles, a machine learning engineer is responsible for designing, building, and deploying machine learning models. You’ll be working with large datasets, developing algorithms, and optimising models for performance. A career as a machine learning engineer will earn you a high-paying role and job security.

AI ethics specialist

One of the biggest AI-related concerns many have is the bias that can be created due to human biases during programming. For that reason, an AI ethics specialist is key to AI’s impartiality. An AI ethics specialist is responsible for ensuring that AI-powered products and services are developed and used in an ethical and responsible way. This involves identifying potential ethical issues and developing guidelines and policies for AI development. Like all the other roles on this list, you’ll need some background in computer science, but you’ll also have a strong background in ethics and philosophy.

Data scientist

Some are considering 2023 to be the year of the data scientist. With nearly 32,000 job vacancies on LinkedIn, getting into data science is a great way to future-proof your career in AI. A data scientist analyses large amounts of data to uncover patterns and insights that inform business decisions. This involves using machine learning algorithms and statistical models to identify trends and make predictions. A strong background in statistics, mathematics, and computer science is typically required for this role.

AI researcher

With an average salary of £42k ($50k USD) per year and growing in demand, a career in AI research offers up a tremendous opportunity. An AI researcher is responsible for developing new algorithms and models for machine learning. This involves researching machine learning techniques, experimenting with different approaches and publishing the results.

Robotics engineer

Ever dream about actually working with robots? A robotics engineer is responsible for designing and building robots that can perform specific tasks. This involves integrating machine learning algorithms into the robot’s control system to enable it to learn and adapt to new situations. You’ll need a strong background in electrical and mechanical engineering, so it’s not the easiest career to get into, but it can be very rewarding as well as just being really cool.

Natural language processing (NLP) engineer

Without the input of natural language processing engineers, we would use our phones in a completely different way. An NLP engineer is responsible for developing algorithms and models for processing and analysing natural language data. This involves working with large datasets of text and speech, developing algorithms to analyse and classify the data, and optimising models for accuracy. A passion for languages and problem-solving skills are essential to become a successful NLP engineer.

Computer vision engineer

Truly one of the most ‘futuristic’ roles on our list, a computer vision engineer makes it easier for computers to ‘see’ images and videos. Also known as CV engineers – they develop algorithms and models for analyzing visual data. This involves working with large datasets of images and videos, developing algorithms to identify objects and patterns, and optimising models for accuracy.

AI product manager

Finally, who’s going to manage the life cycle of an AI project? An AI product manager is responsible for overseeing the development of AI-powered products and services. This involves identifying user needs, defining product requirements, and managing the development process. You’ll need a background in product management and a solid understanding of AI and machine learning to succeed in this role.