A ChatGPT user generated a fictitious Bible verse about Jesus accepting trans people – and pro-LGBTQ+ Christians think it’s incredibly accurate.

Reddit user u/Psychological_Dog527 posted to the r/trans subreddit writing that they decided to generate a Bible verse using ChatGPT because they were feeling low.

The resulting text sees Jesus accepting a transgender woman into heaven, which the user wrote “gave me some comfort”.

“And a woman, whose heart was divided between spirit and body, came before him,” the generated verse wrote.

“In quiet despair, she asked: ‘Lord, I come to you estranged, for my spirit and body are not one. How shall I hope to enter the kingdom of God?’

“Jesus looked upon her with kindness, replying: ‘My child, blessed are those who strive for unity within themselves, for they shall know the deepest truths of my Father’s creation. Be not afraid, for in the kingdom of God, there is no man nor woman, as all are one in spirit. The gates of my Father’s kingdom will open for those who love and are loved, for God looks not upon the body, but the heart’.”

The post quickly went viral on the subreddit, where it gained thousands of likes and comments from those who felt similarly comforted by the message.

Others pointed out that Jesus’ acceptance of trans people is obvious because of his acceptance of everyone.

“I’m not religious at all, quite the opposite,” one user wrote. “But having read the Bible, based on what is written there, you don’t need to make up verses because Jesus did accept and love trans people. He preached about loving and accepting everybody, no exceptions.

“If only all Christians got that memo.”

Another user quoted John 13:34 in the New Testament. It reads that, while ascending to heaven, Jesus said: “A new command I give you: love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”

Someone else wrote that the Talmud, the ancient primary source of Jewish religious law and theology, recognises eight genders. Jesus himself was born a Jew.

The recognised genders include zachar or male, nekevah (female), androgynos (having both male and female characteristics) and tumtum (lacking sexual characteristics).