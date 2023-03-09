Kim Kardashian and Skims release size-inclusive workout collection

Kim Kardashian and Skims have launched a gym-ready, performance wear collection.

The shapewear brand from the reality TV star has teamed up with Skins Compression on its first limited-edition workout collection.

The new range is now available to shop at skims.com and will be available from selfridges.com.

Following the bra and swimwear launches, Skims is moving into the performance field with five new styles.

Named the Skims Performance collection, it has been designed with “moisture-wicking” material and Skins “science-back compression”.

They’re available in a number of Skims’ signature neutral shades including grey, brown and navy and are available in sizes XXS to 4X.

Two of the five pieces in the collection are legging options with High Waisted Legging and High Waisted Stirrup Legging to choose from.

There’s also a Long Sleeve Top, Racer Back Tank and High Waisted Bike Short in the performance range.

They’re priced at £85-£115/$78-$128 and you can shop them at skims.com and they will be available from selfridges.com.

The drop comes a month after Kim Kardashian and Skims were called “genius” for their Valentine’s Day campaign.

They teamed up with breakout stars of HBO’s The White Lotus, Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò who wore the collection in the campaign.

Fans of the show hailed the collaborations, with writer Sam Stryker tweeting: “Say what you want about @KimKardashian but nabbing The White Lotus S2 breakout stars for a @skims campaign? She’s a marketing genius.”

Others agreed, with one tweeting: “brilliant white lotus move by skims.”

They appeared in clips wearing the collection including the Fits Everybody Lace Scoop Bralette and Tanga in neon orchid and the Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette and Tanga in petal.

The pair turn to the camera and say: “Everybody is wearing Skims.”

To shop Skims head to skims.com and selfridges.com.