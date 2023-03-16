Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has – finally – confirmed that he’s dating actor The White Lotus and You star Lukas Gage.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton recently sparked a social media frenzy when they both posted some suspiciously “couple-y” looking Instagram pictures with each other on holiday.

Now, Appleton has revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that the pair are official – and “very much in love”.

After being asked pointedly by host Barrymore whether there was anyone special in his life, Appleton adorably answered: “Yeah, actually. I’m very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.

“Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

Here's to love! 💛 Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton spills on his new relationship with @lukasgage. pic.twitter.com/xKBA9vm1j2 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 15, 2023

The ‘someone’ Chris Appleton mentioned was confirmed to be Lukas Gage when a picture of the pair (complete with giant biceps) flashed up on screen.

“Oh my god look at you guys,” Barrymore said of the adorable pictures. “OK, and his name is Lukas Gage… looking like an ad for something I just want to be a part of.”

Shortly after the original pictures were shared to instagram, Gage gave an update, saying that he wasn’t best-pleased with the rumours, before shutting down Perez Hilton after the blogger made a jibe at Gage.

In a now-deleted tweet, Gage wrote: “Somebody needs to tell this dude that nobody has read his blog since 2009! details HERE” in response to a similarly formatted tweet from Hilton.

Gage, who is arguably best-known for being rimmed by Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus and, more recently, being urinated on in You, also recently said that he understands “representation and voices that need to be heard”, but doesn’t want to discuss that element of his life and identity “on anyone’s accord but my own”.

He has previously refused to confirm his sexuality to the public, when one fan tweeted: “If Hollywood can stop hiring non LGBTQIA+ actors like Lukas Gage to play LGBTQIA+ characters, that would be great. He has played four so far. One was enough.”

Gage replied: “U don’t know my alphabet,” and when asked to elaborate he replied “no,” with a heart emoji.

Chris Appleton has styled the hair of the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Dula Peep (also known as Dua Lipa).

Lukas Gage will clarify his sexuality when he’s ‘ready’

Lukas Gage has opened up about the pressures to publicly address his sexuality since the Chris Appleton dating rumours began.

The actor was asked whether he was ever told to publicly clarify his sexuality while speaking to The New York Times.

“All the time,” he answered. “An agent that dropped me was like, ‘Stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes and pick a lane: gay, bi or straight. It’s too confusing.’”

He also drew a distinction between an actor’s sexuality and the roles they should be allowed to play, saying that it shouldn’t matter.

“Let me [clarify my sexuality] when I’m ready,” he concluded. “And it’s acting. I feel like everyone should get the opportunity to play whatever they want.”