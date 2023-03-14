Actor Lukas Gage has opened up about the pressures to publicly address his sexuality following Chris Appleton dating rumours.

Gage, 27, was asked whether he was ever told to publicly clarify his sexuality while speaking to The New York Times.

“All the time,” he answered. “An agent that dropped me was like, ‘Stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes and pick a lane: gay, bi or straight. It’s too confusing.'”

Gage, who is arguably best loved for being rimmed by Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus and, more recently, being urinated on in You, added that he understands “representation and voices that need to be heard”, but doesn’t want to discuss that element of his life and identity “on anyone’s accord but my own”.

He also drew a distinction between an actor’s sexuality and the roles they should be allowed to play, saying that it shouldn’t matter.

“Let me [clarify my sexuality] when I’m ready,” he concluded. “And it’s acting. I feel like everyone should get the opportunity to play whatever they want.”

Lukas Gage recently sparked a social media frenzy when he posted some suspiciously “couple-y” looking Instagram pictures with celebrity hairstylist Appleton.

The actor then gave an update, saying that he wasn’t best-pleased with the rumours, before shutting down Perez Hilton after the blogger made a jibe at Gage.

In a now-deleted tweet, Gage wrote: “Somebody needs to tell this dude that nobody has read his blog since 2009! details HERE” in response to a similarly formatted tweet from Hilton.

Lukas Gage says ‘nothing can be sacred’ after sharing holiday pictures of himself and Chris Appleton. (Getty)

Lukas Gage has remained tight-lipped about his personal life – and sexuality.

When one fan tweeted: “If Hollywood can stop hiring non LGBTQIA+ actors like Lukas Gage to play LGBTQIA+ characters, that would be great. He has played four so far. One was enough,” the Queer as Folk star simply responded: “U don’t know my alphabet.”

When they asked him to “enlighten the world”, he replied “no” with a heart emoji.