Grab your tissues because Michelle Yeoh’s family and friends’ live reaction to her landing a historic Oscars win is medicine for the soul.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star became the first Asian actor and second woman of colour to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards on Sunday (12 March).

As fans globally celebrated, her family back home have the sweetest video of the moment Michelle’s, 60, name was called out on the Oscars stage.

The video shows her mum, Janet Yeoh, front and centre, surrounded by family and friends watching a livestream of the event. As the presenter says “Michelle Yeoh”, the room erupts into lively cheers and Janet jumps up in tears, hugging and crying with the rest of her family.

Michelle Yeoh’s mother, family and friends reacting to her historic #Oscars win. pic.twitter.com/0IacgW2BQj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2023

The absurdist action comedy-drama follows Evelyn (Michelle), an immigrant mother flung into the multiverse as she tries to reconnect with her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) while battling her daughter’s villainous alter ego, Jobu.

The film’s message makes the real-life mother-daughter moment even more poignant.

“I so love my daughter and she has made Malaysia proud,” Janet said at a news conference afterwards, adding she was proud of her “little princess”, as reported by Associated Press.

Yeoh then video called her mum and wider family with her trophy. “It was such a jaw-dropping moment. I was speechless, I cried,” said Vicki Yeoh, Michelle’s niece. “The nominees are really strong, but we had no doubt. We keep telling her that you will win… you will stand on the stage with the golden man.”

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim also made a statement, adding: “Coupled with this achievement, Michelle’s illustrious and exemplary career in this field will certainly continue to be a source of great inspiration and motivation to our homegrown actors and actresses, and provide even greater impetus to the growth of our local industry. Way to go, Michelle!”

Michelle dedicated a large proportion of her acceptance speech to her family and the people who shaped her career in the early years.

“I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world,” she said, “because they are really the superheroes and without them, none of us would be here tonight.

“She’s 84 and I’m taking this home to her.

“She’s watching right now in Malaysia, KL, with my family and friends. I love you guys, I’m bringing this home to you. And also to my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career.

“Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up so that I can be here today. And to my godchildren, to my sisters, all of them. To my brothers, oh God, to my family. Thank you, thank you!”

Michelle does not underestimate the significance of this win in opening doors for more Asian and Asian American actors to break into the industry. She added that her win was “for all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities.

“This is proof that … dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the prestigious awards, also landing wins for Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay.