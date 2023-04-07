5 Seconds of Summer have announced details of a headline world tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The group will take The 5 Seconds of Summer Show to venues across the globe in 2023.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 14 April via ticketmaster.co.uk, seetickets.com and ticketmaster.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the tour the group said: “Can’t wait to spend time on tour with all you beautiful people.”

They confirmed dates across North American and Europe, with details on the South American leg “will be updated very soon”.

It will kick off on 10 August in Montville, CT and visit the likes of Madison Sqaure Garden in New York before heading to Europe.

The European leg will include shows in Amsterdam, Lisbon, Paris and London with a huge show at the O2 Arena on 5 October.

As well as the tour dates, the group also announced details of the release of a live album.

Entitled, The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall the LP will be released on 14 April and is a recording of their live London show at the iconic venue.

“Playing this show for all of you was indescribable and we’re thrilled you can all relive this moment with us over and over again,” the group said.

You can find out ticket details and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

In the UK they go on general sale at 10am on 14 April via ticketmaster.co.uk and seetickets.com.

A venue presale takes place from 10am on 13 April, which can be accessed by signing up the venue’s mailing list.

In the US they go on general sale at 10am local time on 14 April via ticketmaster.com.

A number of presales are taking place for the North American leg. They begin from 11 April and you can check your local listing on Ticketmaster for more details.

For tickets to the European dates, see below.