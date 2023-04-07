S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies suddenly aged 46, leaving band ‘devastated’

S Club 7 legend Paul Cattermole has died aged 46, just weeks after the group announced it was embarking on a major reunion tour.

Paul Cattermole, who left the iconic pop group S Club 7 in 2002, has reportedly been found dead at his home in Dorset, according to The Mirror.

While his cause of death is currently unknown, there are thought to be “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding his passing.

A heartbreaking statement from the band’s management confirming the news reads: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Iconic British pop group S Club 7. (Getty)

A statement from his family reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

Originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, S Club 7 dominated the pop charts in the late 90s and early 00s, scoring 4 UK number one singles including ‘Don’t Stop Movin’ and ‘Bring It All Back’, and reaching the UK Top 5 with all 11 of their singles.

Cattermole quit the group in 2002, and the group disbanded the following year.

S Club 7 on Red Nose Day 2001 (George Bodnar/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

In 2008, Cattermole reunited with bandmates Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh to form S Club 3, performing at nightclubs, universities and holiday camps across the UK.

Although Cattermole, McIntosh, O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett came back together briefly in 2014 to perform for BBC Children In Need, they delivered the news long-time fans had been waiting for earlier this year when they announced a huge reunion tour.

Featuring all seven original members, the headline tour was planned to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary with concerts across the UK and Ireland.

Announcing the tour the group said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again. We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7.”

“We can’t even believe it’s been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party”.

This story will be updated shortly.