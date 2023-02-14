S Club 7 have announced a UK and Ireland reunion tour.

S Club 7 have announced a huge reunion UK and Ireland tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The pop group will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a headline arena tour in October.

It’ll see them perform their biggest hits that soundtracked the noughties, with all seven member, Bradley, Hannah, Jo, Jon, Paul, Rachel, and Tina returning.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 17 February via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the tour the group said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again. We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7.”

“We can’t even believe it’s been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party,” they added.

The tour will start on 13 October in Liverpool before heading to Sheffield, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

They’ll also headline arenas in the likes of Cardiff and Birmingham before finishing up at London’s O2 Arena on 28 October.

It’ll see them perform their biggest hits including their four number one hits “Bring It All Back”, “Never Had a Dream Come True”, “Don’t Stop Movin”, and “Have You Ever”.

They released four albums which featured other hits “Reach” and “S Club Party” and starred in two shows, Miami 7 and L.A. 7.

Fans can find out how to get tickets, prices and the tour dates below.

How to get S Club 7 tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 17 February via Ticketmaster.

There’s currently no presales taking place, so fans will have to wait until the general sale to get their hands on tickets.

Tickets for the tour are priced at £39.48 / £53.60 / £74.63 for standard and £163.18 / £296.00 for VIP packages.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.