The iconic early 2000s pop band S Club 7 have announced a rebrand as ‘S Club’ following the tragic passing of Paul Cattermole and Hannah Spearritt’s departure from the band’s 25th anniversary tour.

Taking to Instagram with an emotional video message, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara and Rachel Stevens addressed Spearritt’s absence and explained that they would now appear as a five-piece on tour.

“You’ve probably noticed that there are only five of us here today and, although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour, but we wish her all the best for the future,” Lee said.

“However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on. It’s gonna be our tribute to Paul, so we are actually renaming the tour ‘The Good Times Tour’, which is the song that Paul was going to sing.”

The S Club bandmates also took the time to pay tribute to Cattermole, and explained why they’d stepped away from the spotlight since news of his death broke in early April.

“It’s taken a while for us to find the right words to describe how we feel about losing our brother Paul,” said Lee.

“[We’ve been] taking the time for us to process and get our heads round it all, and just taking the time to share time together so we can remember Paul, and all the memories we had together,” added Stevens.

O’Meara said: “Whenever Paul would walk into the room, you definitely knew that he was there because he would just light it up with humour and love â€“ just a really special person.”

Cattermole, who left S Club 7 in 2002, was found dead at his home in Dorset on 6 April.

While his cause of death has not been, police said there were â€œno suspicious circumstancesâ€ surrounding his passing.

A heartbreaking statement from the bandâ€™s management confirmed the news. It read: â€œWe are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.

â€œThere are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

â€œHe will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.â€

Tickets for The Good Times Tour are available now.