Taylor Swift is adding yet another accolade to her extensive list. This time, the entire city of Glendale, Arizona, is to be renamed in her honour to mark the start of The Eras Tour.

The mayor of Glendale, Jerry Weiers, announced on Monday (13 March) that the city will be renamed Swift City from 17-18 March, in honour of the Eras tour kicking off at the city’s State Farm Stadium.

Weiers, who also declared himself ‘Mayor Swiftie‘, shared an official filing filled with lyrical Taylor Swift references to mark Glendale’s name change.

Calling Taylor Swift “bejeweled”, the statement also read that Glendale is “enchanted to meet” the musician, and that fans would get to “shake it off” to her music when she arrives in the city to start her tour.

The statement concluded: “I Jerry P Weiers, mayor of the city of Glendale, Arizona, on behalf of the City Council, do hereby proclaim that on March 17 and 18, 2023, the city of Glendale, Arizona will be renamed Swift City and all Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles ‘that could light up this whole town’ on all social media platforms because ‘the best people in life are free’.”

What an energy-filled press conference this morning to announce our ceremonial renaming of @GlendaleAZ to #SwiftCity for March 17-18 in honor of @taylorswift13 opening her #ErasTour at @StateFarmStdm! I learned that I have been given the nickname #MayorSwiftie by the #Swifties! pic.twitter.com/Tj9il2Tujw — Mayor Jerry Weiers (@MayorWeiers) March 13, 2023

Fans have (obviously) lost their minds at the renaming of Glendale to Swift City, sharing all sorts of memes and encouragement under the announcement.

“We will be moving to Swift City,” one Taylor Swift fan summarised.

A whole city changing its name in honor of Taylor Swift… her impact is truly unmatched — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) March 10, 2023

Glendale be like: pic.twitter.com/9W4bjQzgi1 — chels 🫶🏼 eras tour 3/17 | 3/18! (@rumorzfrominez) March 13, 2023

Taylor Swift will kick off The Eras Tour to mark the release of the record-breaking Midnights album – and all of her previous work.

Starting in Swift City (formerly known as Glendale), the tour will see her perform tracks from every era of her career – past and present – at each of the live shows, which take place between March and August.

Taylor announced the news on Instagram, writing: “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

She confirmed that the “first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US”, while “international dates to be announced as soon as we can”. They have not yet been revealed.

Many fans are convinced Swift is due to release her re-recording of Speak Now before The Eras Tour kicks off.

The Eras Tour came under fire when tickets became available, but many Swift fans were unable to purchase tickets due to Ticketmaster’s systems crashing.