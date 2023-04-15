Donald Trump Junior has hit out at something he calls the “trans mafia” for controlling “everything” and dubs Dylan Mulvaney’s brand partnerships with Nike and Bud Light “woke beyond belief”.

On episode 22 of his podcast “Triggered With Don Jr”, the former president’s son spoke about the inclusive campaigns of brands including Bud Light, Nike and Jack Daniel’s.

During the drawn-out episode, Trump Jr referenced Mulvaney’s collaboration with Nike womenswear which has seen the far-right unable to bring themselves to wear the brand, with an anti-trans campaigner actually recording herself while burning her Nike sports bra and screaming that she was boycotting the sportswear company.

“Yet again, yet another major company is caving to the woke-trans mafia and Nike is now using trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney as the new face of women’s workout gear. You can’t make it up. It’s ridiculous.”

“Why are these major companies so eager to rebrand and actually remove women from the face of women’s brands or from women’s sports,” Trump Jr continued.

“It’s like the trans-mafia has kidnapped the marketing director of these major companies like their children, and they are holding them hostage.

“I can think of no other explanation.”

Nike and Dylan Mulvaney targets of bigoted hate for collaboration

On 6 April, Mulvaney shared a paid partnership post in collaboration with Nike and the transphobic backlash was immediate. This is despite the fact that most sports brands, including big names like Nike, Adidas and New Balance, have n doing so for years.

Olympian Sharron Davies Olympian Sharron Davies describing Mulvaney’s partnership as a “kick in the teeth” while Republican trans woman and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner also weighed in on Mulvaney’s advert, calling it an “outrage”, blasting Nike for being “woke”.

In response to the backlash, Nike told users to be “kind” and “inclusive” while refraining from “hate speech”.

But Donald Trump Jr certainly didn’t listen to Nike’s advice.

In the podcast, he goes on to claim the “small population” of trans people have “such power”, before misgendering Mulvaney calling her a “biological male”.

‘Dude is pretending to be a woman’

He said the Nike campaign showed a “dude is pretending to be a woman” before calling the advert “an insult to actual women and especially to women athletes”.

Transferring his ire onto another brand, Trump Jr then slammed Jack Daniel’s over its inclusive campaign which aired in 2021, where the whisky-maker worked with drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

He said: “I haven’t heard any stories about marketing directors children being held hostage, but again, how has one lunatic-fringed group that was by our own medical institution dubbed mentally ill taken control of every aspect of American culture.”

The summer campaign led to a former Jack Daniel’s fan kicking off in an expensive tantrum that saw him burn hundreds of dollars-worth of merchandise.

Trump Jr, who has five children, amplified that anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theory that queer and trans people “indoctrinate children”, saying that “we can’t allow this insanity to continue”.

“It’s woke beyond belief”, he said about brands that before he claimed the trans and drag community is “in charge” of everything.

In a clip of his show, Trump Jr seemed to call for an end to the boycott of Bud Light, and said: “I’m not for destroying an American, an iconic company for something like this.”

Despite Trump Jr’s comment, Bud Light is part of the Anheuser-Busch brand which is now a Belgium-owned subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

He said that Bud Light doesn’t participate in the “same leftist nonsense as the other big conglomerates”.

Far-right attacks ‘woke’ brands

Bud Light’s marketing vice-president said days before Mulvaney was sent a personalised can of the beer that brand needed to be more inclusive and ditch its “fratty” reputation – or face going out of business.

But several right-wingers claimed they would no longer drink the brand’s beer, with musician Kid Rock even filming himself shooting Bud Light cans.

A conservative dad even went as far as launching his own “100 per cent woke-free” beer brand, while an Anheuser-Busch employee confirmed this week that several of beer brand’s factory facilities across the US have been targets of bomb threats.

But many were left wondering why the brand was launched as the share price of Anheuser-Busch is said to have climbed to record levels despite backlash to Mulvaney’s sponsorship deal.

Those with sanity left have jumped to the defence of Mulvaney, with TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp becoming an unlikely trans alley.

Allsopp called out gender-critical haters and tweeted that she was was happy for Mulvaney in her transition and wasn’t worried by anyone identifying as a woman.