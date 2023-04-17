Hollywood actor John Leguizamo has come out swinging for LGBTQ+ people in a heartfelt message that has brought queer people to tears.

The John Wick actor signalled his support for his “trans brothers and sisters” in a Twitter post on Saturday (15 April).

His “love is love” post was commended by fans on social media as “legendary”.

“You want to be a woman or a man, I’m with you,” he wrote. “[Because] you impact my life in so many great ways.

“My fam, my friends, my co-workers and colleagues, I’m on your team.”

I support my trans brothers and sisters! Luv is luv ! More power to u! pic.twitter.com/BQ9RsY7OxL — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) April 15, 2023

While it’s no surprise that the often progressive actor is unabashedly supportive of the queer community, the sentiment was still felt far and wide.

Non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park thanked John Leguizamo for his kind words, saying that it meant the world to them.

Others commented on his amazing performance in the 1995 film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! – which also starred RuPaul – as a longstanding symbol of his allyship.

“As a trans person of Latin descent,” Park wrote, “to see this from someone I have admired for ages – particularly for your remarkable work in To Wong Fu – this means so much.

“Thank you for continuing to be a class act and someone I look up to.”

As a trans person of Latin descent… to see this from someone I have admired for ages (particularly for your remarkable work in Too Wong Fu) this means so much considering all the discourse out there right now. Thank you for continuing to be a class act, and someone to look up to — Mason Alexander Park (@MasonAPark) April 16, 2023

Others described the actor as “a true king” and thanked him for simply extending his support at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are on shaky ground.

“Your message of love is appreciated,” one Twitter user wrote. “Whether people agree or disagree, the amount of hate speech directed at the trans community is horrifying.”

Another commented: “You’ve always been a hero for me man and honestly I’ve lost a lot of those. Thanks for being a real one, you save lives by showing up.”

Following his message of solidarity, the star retweeted an LGBTQ+ positive quote from actor Anne Hathaway with a fist bump emoji to show his approval.

From a 2008 speech at a Human Rights Campaign conference, Hathaway is quoted as saying that when she was growing up, her household was accepting of queer people.

“When my brother came out, we hugged him, said that we loved him, and that was that,” she said.

“There are people who’ve said that I’m being brave for being openly supportive of gay marriage, gay adoption.

“With all due respect, I humbly dissent. I’m not being brave. I’m being a decent human being.”