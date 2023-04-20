AEW recently announced that it would make its London debut at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

All Elite Wrestling and its stars will head to the venue for the All In London event on 27 August.

Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale on 5 May via Ticketmaster.

It was announced earlier this month, marking AEW’s first show outside of North America and the first time that professional wrestling has taking centre-stage at Wembley Stadium in more than 30 years.

“We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there’s no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW’s history,” said AEW’s CEO Tony Khan.

Despite only launching in 2019, AEW has quickly grown both sides of the Atlantic for offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling.

In the UK it’s popularity is rapidly increasing, with 2.8 million viewers in 2022, and nearly doubling in 2023 already.

Fans will be expecting some big names to appear including CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Jay White, MJF, Mercedes Mone, Darby Allin and Adam Cole to name a few.

The lineup and match cards are yet to be announced, but fans can expect them to be revealed in the coming months.

You can find out how to get tickets including presale details for AEW at Wembley Stadium below.

How to get tickets for AEW at Wembely Stadium

The ticket release date for AEW at London’s Wembley Stadium has been confirmed by Ticketmaster.

Fans are now able to pre-register for early access to tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

The fan presale will then begin at 11am on 2 May. You’ll be emailed details on how to access the priority sale.

Tickets will then be released in the general sale from 9am on 5 May also via Ticketmaster.