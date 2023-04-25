Arctic Monkeys have revealed the setlist for the UK and European leg of The Car Tour.

The group kicked off their much-anticipated tour in Linz, Austria last night (24 April) and played some of their greatest hits.

It saw them perform tracks like “Suck It and See” and “Fluorescent Adolescent” for the first time in years alongside new songs.

Arctic Monkeys playing ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’ last night 😍



pic.twitter.com/5QCmbJsfxV — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) April 25, 2023

The tour is in support of their seventh studio album, The Car and has already visited Australia and Asia in 2023.

Their huge European leg will visit arenas and stadiums across the continent this summer.

This includes UK dates in Bristol, Coventry, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Swansea, London, Southampton and their hometown, Sheffield.

They’re also scheduled to headline a number of festivals including Glastonbury, Rock Werchter, NOS Alive and Open’er Festival.

You can check out the setlist, tour dates and ticket details below.

What’s the Arctic Monkeys setlist?

According to setlist.fm, Arctic Monkeys played the following songs on the opening night of their European tour in Linz, Austria.

Fans can expect a similar setlist across the rest of the UK and European tour dates.

Sculptures of Anything Goes

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair

Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

Four Out of Five

Arabella

Pretty Visitors

From the Ritz to the Rubble

Suck It and See (First time live since 2014)

Perfect Sense

Star Treatment

Fluorescent Adolescent (First full band performance since 2014)

Do I Wanna Know?

505

I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

Body Paint

Encore:

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

R U Mine?

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, limited tickets for all UK shows are available to buy from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This includes standing and seated tickets across the tour. They’re priced from £72.50 plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?