Arctic Monkeys: setlist, tickets and dates for their UK and European tour
Arctic Monkeys have revealed the setlist for the UK and European leg of The Car Tour.
The group kicked off their much-anticipated tour in Linz, Austria last night (24 April) and played some of their greatest hits.
It saw them perform tracks like “Suck It and See” and “Fluorescent Adolescent” for the first time in years alongside new songs.
Arctic Monkeys playing ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’ last night 😍— The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) April 25, 2023
pic.twitter.com/5QCmbJsfxV
The tour is in support of their seventh studio album, The Car and has already visited Australia and Asia in 2023.
Their huge European leg will visit arenas and stadiums across the continent this summer.
This includes UK dates in Bristol, Coventry, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Swansea, London, Southampton and their hometown, Sheffield.
They’re also scheduled to headline a number of festivals including Glastonbury, Rock Werchter, NOS Alive and Open’er Festival.
You can check out the setlist, tour dates and ticket details below.
What’s the Arctic Monkeys setlist?
According to setlist.fm, Arctic Monkeys played the following songs on the opening night of their European tour in Linz, Austria.
Fans can expect a similar setlist across the rest of the UK and European tour dates.
- Sculptures of Anything Goes
- Brianstorm
- Snap Out of It
- Crying Lightning
- Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair
- Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?
- Four Out of Five
- Arabella
- Pretty Visitors
- From the Ritz to the Rubble
- Suck It and See (First time live since 2014)
- Perfect Sense
- Star Treatment
- Fluorescent Adolescent (First full band performance since 2014)
- Do I Wanna Know?
- 505
- I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)
- Body Paint
Encore:
- There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
- I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
- R U Mine?
Can I still get tickets?
Yes, limited tickets for all UK shows are available to buy from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.
This includes standing and seated tickets across the tour. They’re priced from £72.50 plus booking fees.
What are the tour dates?
- 25 April – Munich, Germany, Zenith – tickets
- 27 April – Hamburg, Germany, Alsterdorfer Sporthalle – tickets
- 29 April – Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena – tickets
- 30 April – Oslo, Norway, Oslo Spektrum – tickets
- 2 May – Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena – tickets
- 3 May – Oberhausen, Germany, Rudolf Weber-Arena – tickets
- 5-6 May – Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome – tickets
- 8 May – Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle Frankfurt – tickets
- 9-10 May – Paris, France, Accor Arena – tickets
- 29 May – Bristol, England, Ashton Gate Stadium – tickets
- 31 May – Coventry, England, Coventry Building Society Arena – tickets
- 2-3 June – Manchester, England, Old Trafford Cricket Ground – tickets
- 5 June – Middlesbrough, England, Riverside Stadium – tickets
- 7 June – Norwich, England, Carrow Road – tickets
- 9-10 June – Sheffield, England, Hillsborough Park – tickets
- 12 June – Swansea, Wales, Swansea.com Stadium – tickets
- 14 June – Southampton, England, Ageas Bowl – tickets
- 16-18 June – London, England, Emirates Stadium – tickets
- 20 June – Dublin, Ireland, Marlay Park – tickets
- 23 June – Glastonbury Festival
- 25 June – Glasgow, Scotland, Bellahouston Park – tickets
- 30 June – Open’er Festival – tickets
- 2 July – Werchter Festival – tickets
- 4 July – Luxembourg, Luxexpo Open Air – tickets
- 5 July – Musilac Festival – tickets
- 6 July – Bilbao BBK Live – tickets
- 7 July – NOS Alive Festival – tickets
- 10-11 July – Madrid, Spain, WiZink Center – tickets
- 13 July – Festival de Nîmes – tickets
- 15 July – Milan, Italy, Ippodromo SNAI La Maura – tickets
- 16 July – Rome, Italy, Capannelle Racecourse – tickets
- 18-19 July – Athens, Greece, Plateia Nerou – tickets
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.